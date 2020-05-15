LCC's experience with online learning smooths the COVID-19 transition

“Now we have technology issues, internet issues — all these things that create more barriers for learning,” he said.

However, both instructors said LCC has done a good job handing out Chromebooks and getting students connected to the internet. Myers said special care will also have to be taken to prevent faculty burnout.

“It’s very stressful ... It comes in waves,” he said. “You feel like you have some success, you get a couple weeks done ... and you get through your emails, woohoo! Then you realize, I’ve got the rest of the course to design and here’s another hundred emails.”

While it would be easier for instructors to simply “make three exams and say ‘good luck,’ ” Myers said, half the class would fail and “we’re not about that” at LCC.

Typically, Myers has 50 students in class and 50 online. Fuller tends to see more students online, she said. This quarter, she has 120 students, and only 30 were signed up for in-person classes.

But while faculty may be isolated, they’re not alone, Myers said. He works with the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, which has more than 400 faculty working in groups to create activities and online learning for science, technology, math and engineering fields.