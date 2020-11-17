LCC's college navigator pilot program showing 'some really exciting outcomes'

Faber said the idea for the pilot program came from LCC President Chris Bailey, who saw a similar program at Centralia College. LCC applied for a grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington, and that $25,000 grant was “the catalyst” for the position, Faber said.

Rogers added that “we wouldn’t be able to do it without the grant, and we’ve had very promising results.”

LCC was awarded the grant about six weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic, and while it caused a rapid change in how Rogers met with students, she was still able to connect.

She had made contact with about 60 students before schools closed, and was able to stay in touch with them via Zoom. She holds weekly support sessions on Zoom for students to drop into with questions on duel credit, applications or advising.

“It’s very exciting, but it was also very intimating because I was very unsure of how to use all the electronics. It was a learning curve, but it’s working out,” Rogers said.

She also had the chance to reconnect in-person with some seniors when they drove through a pick-up line in May to get their graduation materials, reminding them she was there to help and to “Stay home, stay safe, go far.”