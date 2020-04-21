You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LCC will hold virtual graduation June 19
0 comments

LCC will hold virtual graduation June 19

{{featured_button_text}}
Lower Columbia College logo

Lower Columbia College will hold this year’s graduation ceremony virtually, college President Chris Bailey told students and staff Friday afternoon.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Bailey said in a letter to the campus. “Each year, we anxiously await the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduating students.”

The decision was made after considering the risks of the COVID-19 outbreak and discussions with students, Bailey said.

The ceremony will be on June 19, and while the details are still in the works, he said that this year’s graduates are invited to participate in next year’s physical ceremony, too.

“Although the announcement may come as a disappointment to some, we feel compelled to prioritize the health and safety of our students and their loved ones,” Bailey said in the letter.

Monday marked the start date of LCC’s spring quarter, which is mostly digital. The start date was pushed back two weeks in response to the pandemic, and the campus remains closed to most students and staff.

“Please know that the altered format of the event does not detract in any way from our incredible class of 2020,” Bailey said in the letter. “Graduating from college in the midst of the most disruptive pandemic since 1918 is a truly remarkable accomplishment.”

High School Graduation

The Superintendent of Public Instruction's office has not offered official guidance on high school graduation ceremonies yet, and most area schools still are making plans and waiting to make decisions. 

Superintendents at Castle Rock and Toutle Lake say they're preparing two plans, one virtual and one socially distant, to be prepared for both outcomes, but have not made a decision. 

Kelso School District intends to release its graduation plan next week, according to spokeswoman Michele Nerland. 

And Longview School District is also still working on plans, spokesman Rick Parrish said Monday, pending state guidance. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News