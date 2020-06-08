LCC to cut 13 full-time staff, roll out more layoffs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lower Columbia College will cut an additional 13 full-time staff positions through layoffs and attrition, college officials announced Monday afternoon.

“Due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on enrollment and state operating funds, Lower Columbia College is making a number of reductions to its full-time workforce,” according to a press release the college released late Monday afternoon.

The college says it’s facing a projected $3.2 million budget shortfall.

It will also eliminate most travel funds and reduce orders for some goods and services for next year, according to a press release.

The staff cuts are in addition to 45 part-time employees that previously received layoff notices. Twenty-nine were effective May 15, and 16 are effective June 30.

The budget savings from the reductions was not immediately available.

Six exempt staff positions will be cut. Of those, two contracts will not be renewed and four vacated positions will not be filled, a press release said.

Seven classified staff positions will be cut, five by lay-off and two by attrition.