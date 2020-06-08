LCC to cut 13 full-time staff, roll out more layoffs

Lower Columbia College will cut an additional 13 full-time staff positions through layoffs and attrition, college officials announced Monday afternoon.
“Due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on enrollment and state operating funds, Lower Columbia College is making a number of reductions to its full-time workforce,” according to a press release the college released late Monday afternoon.
The college says it’s facing a projected $3.2 million budget shortfall.
It will also eliminate most travel funds and reduce orders for some goods and services for next year, according to a press release.
The staff cuts are in addition to 45 part-time employees that previously received layoff notices. Twenty-nine were effective May 15, and 16 are effective June 30.
The budget savings from the reductions was not immediately available.
Six exempt staff positions will be cut. Of those, two contracts will not be renewed and four vacated positions will not be filled, a press release said.
Seven classified staff positions will be cut, five by lay-off and two by attrition.
Two additional classified staff will have their hours reduced, the press release said, and an additional 12 classified staff who primarily work in areas not operating due to the pandemic will receive temporary lay-off notices.
The college anticipates that most or all of the temporary lay-off positions will be restored as soon as the areas are able to operate again, such as the cafeteria, the press release said.
Additionally, there may be some reduction in class sections, but “that situation remains fluid and could shift dramatically if enrollment rebounds,” the press release said.
Overall, LCC’s enrollment for spring quarter, which started April 20 and will end June 19, is down about 14% from this time last year, the college previously said.
“Students are – and will remain – our priority throughout this uncertain time in our history,” the press release said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.