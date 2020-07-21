You are the owner of this article.
LCC student fund gets two $1,000 donations
The Lower Columbia College Foundation Student Success Fund recently received two $1,000 donations made directly to the fund and not through The Daily News’ Students in Need account.

Friday’s edition incorrectly reported that a $1,000 donation from John Caple was donated to Students in Need. The other $1,000 donation, also made directly to the Student Success Fund, is from the Castle Rock United Methodist Church.

