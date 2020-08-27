LCC still seeing lower enrollment due to COVID-19, but high number of applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lower Columbia College is continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with lower fall enrollment, but has begun to see an uptick in applications, college officials said.

LCC spokeswoman Wendy Hall said the “enrollment picture for fall is mixed,” with headcount down about 7% from last fall.

“That figure is not surprising, given the pandemic. We anticipated that enrollment would be lower than last year,” she said.

Students who do enroll are signing up for fewer credits on average, she said. For the fall quarter, LCC is seeing about 30% fewer full-time equivalent students. Hall said college officials also believe that is tied to the pandemic.

“The continuation of virtual K-12 instruction is one factor that may be impacting our students who have school-aged children,” she said. About half of LCC students are parents, she added.

Hall said some students said they have to take care of their school-aged siblings in the fall so their parents can go to work.

“Although both headcount and FTE are important indicators, in this case we feel that headcount is the stronger reflection of what’s really happening,” she said.