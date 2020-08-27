LCC still seeing lower enrollment due to COVID-19, but high number of applications

Lower Columbia College is continuing to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with lower fall enrollment, but has begun to see an uptick in applications, college officials said.
LCC spokeswoman Wendy Hall said the “enrollment picture for fall is mixed,” with headcount down about 7% from last fall.
“That figure is not surprising, given the pandemic. We anticipated that enrollment would be lower than last year,” she said.
Students who do enroll are signing up for fewer credits on average, she said. For the fall quarter, LCC is seeing about 30% fewer full-time equivalent students. Hall said college officials also believe that is tied to the pandemic.
“The continuation of virtual K-12 instruction is one factor that may be impacting our students who have school-aged children,” she said. About half of LCC students are parents, she added.
Hall said some students said they have to take care of their school-aged siblings in the fall so their parents can go to work.
“Although both headcount and FTE are important indicators, in this case we feel that headcount is the stronger reflection of what’s really happening,” she said.
The declining fall enrollment continues a trend that started in the spring. LCC’s enrollment for spring quarter, which started April 20 and ended June 19, was down about 14% from last year. And at least 140 students dropped at least some classes due to COVID-19.
Those lower enrollment numbers are attributable to COVID-19, Hall said. Before the pandemic, the college saw about 1% higher enrollment in the winter quarter than the previous year, she said.
LCC was already facing a projected $3.2 million budget shortfall based on a 15% state funding cut and the original enrollment declines. Nolan Wheeler, LCC’s vice president of administration, said the additional enrollment decline, if it holds at a 7% decline for the rest of the year, will result in an additional $358,000 shortfall.
The college previously laid off 45 part-time employees in May and June, mostly in services that can’t operate while campus is closed, like the cafeteria, and cut 13 full-time staff positions through layoffs and attrition. Those layoffs will save the school about $1.9 million, Wheeler previously told The Daily News.
However, the college has opened up more hybrid class options, which mix on-campus and remote instruction. LCC is offering 90 hybrid fall quarter classes, including the four areas that moved to a mixed in-person, virtual schedule in May: nursing, medical assisting, machining and welding.
New to the list of hybrids are courses in pottery, English, math, English as a second language, history, engineering and education. The full course list can be found on LCC’s website.
And Hall said with four weeks to go until the start of fall quarter, the college is still getting “large volumes” of new applications.
She said as of Tuesday, LCC’s August applications are up 21.3% from August of last year. And in July, applications were about 6% higher than the same month last year.
“The fact that our applications were up ... is a strong indication that students are very interested in attending college this fall, and are perhaps waiting longer to make decisions due to the pandemic,” Hall said.
The college is also accepting applications for its Running Start program through Sept. 11, Hall said. That program is open to high school juniors and seniors to get dual credit.
For students who need financial help, LCC has emergency funding available for enrolled students, which can help with any COVID-19-related expenses, including childcare and technology, Hall said.
And the new Washington College Grant took effect on July 1, which provides more state financial support for students than ever before.
