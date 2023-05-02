Lower Columbia College students Jaida Barrows, Quiana Daniels, Samantha Deleon and Nicolas Tinoco were honored at the All-Washington Academic Team ceremony with Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday in Olympia.

The All-Washington Academic Team program recognizes and honors academic high achievers, students who have demonstrated commitment to success in the classroom and the communities in which they live.

Jaida Barrows plans to transfer to Western Washington University to study political science and education after receiving her transfer degree from LCC in June. Her career goal is to work with legislators and eventually become an elected official herself to advocate for people with disabilities. Jaida volunteers time each week to help out in a local second-grade classroom, and recently assisted with the college’s MLK Day service project. Her secret talent is identifying screen actors’ voices.

Quiana Daniels is an author, poet, business owner, researcher, social entrepreneur and former homeless teen who received recognition from former first lady Michelle Obama for overcoming adversity and achieving high academic success. Already the recipient of numerous college degrees and certificates, Quiana is currently a nursing student at LCC. She has been interviewed by multiple news outlets, and featured in several magazines and newspapers for her accomplishments, which include receiving numerous research grants.

Samantha Deleon earned an associate degree in business management in fall 2022. Her career goal is to become the owner/operator of a diabetic-friendly bakery, once she has worked in a management position long enough to accrue the start-up costs. When Samantha is not thinking about business, she loves to paint and runs a local charity event with Avery’s Air-Cooled called “Paint-A-Bug,” where children use washable materials to paint on two vintage Volkswagens.

Nicolas Tinoco plans to transfer to George Fox University after receiving his transfer degree from LCC in June. He hopes earning a bachelor’s degree in animation, in addition to his considerable 3-D portfolio, will lead to a career in the videogame industry. Nicolas is passionate about making and telling stories, and hopes to become a director after working as an animator. His volunteer activities include helping out at a domestic violence shelter and wildlife refuge.