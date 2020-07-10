LCC planning more hybrid courses for fall quarter, careful reopening

“When you bring more students in you need additional staff members to help with taking temperatures and making sure students are remaining six feet apart. You need a mitigation plan for every single course we bring back. It’s a lot of work,” Finnel said. “That’s why we want to make sure we’re thoughtful in which courses we bring back.”

Finnel said the college’s goal is to post a list of hybrid courses by July 27 so students can have time to register by the Sept. 23 deadline.

And while she said many students have expressed a desire to return to the classroom at least part-time, she said that many students who are parents will have to wait to see what the K-12 public school system does.

“If our students who are parents also have to be home for K-12 children, they might not be able to do a hybrid model,” she said. “We’re waiting to see what K-12 looks like but we also wanted to give students plenty of time to register and try to get their ducks in a row for fall.”

The hybrid courses are also a vital piece of the college’s international program. On July 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that any international students whose courses were entirely online in the fall would be deported, because they’re technically violating the requirements of a student visa.