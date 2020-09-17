LCC passes $25.3 million balanced budget despite low enrollment, state funding cut

Bailey added that enrollment numbers are based on full-time students. So while the decline looks like a steep drop, headcount is only down 7%.

“What that’s telling us that students have not fully dropped out, they’re just taking lighter loads,” Bailey told the board.

He said that was likely due to childcare needs, with K-12 students doing remote learning and the financial strain of the pandemic. The college has a high number of students who are also parents, he added.

“It’s a lot easier to re-engage students and increase credits” when they stay enrolled, versus getting students back once they drop out, Bailey said. “Lower credit loads means they’re still intending to progress and complete their degrees, and we see that as good news.”

And LCC applications were actually up over the summer, Bailey said. In August, applications jumped 35% over normal, but he said it’s hard to enroll students in fall quarter when they apply that late.

“That’s a good indication,” Bailey said. “That means people were holding out, they were waiting to decide whether or not to come. Now we’re starting to see applications come in late, which is a good sign for the future.”

