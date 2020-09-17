LCC passes $25.3 million balanced budget despite low enrollment, state funding cut

The Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees on Wednesday unanimously passed next year’s $25.3 million budget, which does not dip into the college’s reserves despite a $2.8 million revenue loss.
The 2020-2021 budget is about $600,000 less than this year’s because the college is working to account for a 10% decline in state appropriation funding and a projected 14% drop in enrollment, college officials said at the meeting.
LCC Vice President of Administration Nolan Wheeler said college officials reworked their budget proposal nine times since February because the college funding landscape changed repeatedly throughout the pandemic.
The state originally told colleges to prepare for a 15% cut in state funding, but it reduced that number in recent weeks, Wheeler said. That means the college only loses $2 million in state funds instead of $2.5 million.
LCC President Chris Bailey said the 2020-2021 budget includes the COVID-19 relief money the college received from the CARES Act, but still cuts spending to stay balanced.
“Even with those additional monies, we’re rolling back our spending,” Bailey told the board.
Most cuts came in travel, technology, academic support and institutional support, according to budget documents. The college also cut 13 full-time staff positions and 45 part-time employees through layoffs and attrition earlier this summer, saving $1.8 million.
The budget is balanced even with tuition losses because Gov. Jay Inslee backfilled lost tuition for colleges, especially community and technical colleges, Bailey said. Of the $44 million allocated to community and technical colleges statewide from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund, LCC received an estimated $797,000.
“The governor recognized that we’re part of the recovery,” Bailey said.
Bailey said “enrollment woes” resulted in $800,000 in lost revenue.
In the spring quarter, enrollment was down 14% due to COVID, while summer quarter dropped 13.8% from normal and fall quarter was down 24.1%. Annualized, it’s a 22% decrease from normal. In 2019, LCC had about 5,800 students enrolled by headcount.
However, Wheeler said he is using a 14% decrease projection for the budget because he expects enrollment to pick up by the end of the year.
Most community and technical colleges saw between a 15% and 30% drop in enrollment due to COVID-19, Bailey said.
“There’s been pretty substantial fallout across the system due to COVID-19,” he said.
However, LCC avoided an even steeper loss by launching a phone bank campaign and enrollment drive. Enrollment in August was down 35%. But the “rock enroll” team made over 700 phone calls to students who applied but didn’t finish paperwork, cutting the gap by 10%, Bailey said.
Bailey added that enrollment numbers are based on full-time students. So while the decline looks like a steep drop, headcount is only down 7%.
“What that’s telling us that students have not fully dropped out, they’re just taking lighter loads,” Bailey told the board.
He said that was likely due to childcare needs, with K-12 students doing remote learning and the financial strain of the pandemic. The college has a high number of students who are also parents, he added.
“It’s a lot easier to re-engage students and increase credits” when they stay enrolled, versus getting students back once they drop out, Bailey said. “Lower credit loads means they’re still intending to progress and complete their degrees, and we see that as good news.”
And LCC applications were actually up over the summer, Bailey said. In August, applications jumped 35% over normal, but he said it’s hard to enroll students in fall quarter when they apply that late.
“That’s a good indication,” Bailey said. “That means people were holding out, they were waiting to decide whether or not to come. Now we’re starting to see applications come in late, which is a good sign for the future.”
