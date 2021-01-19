 Skip to main content
LCC opens applications for next cohort of teacher bachelor's degree seekers
Applications for Lower Columbia College’s teaching bachelor’s degree are open again for full-time fall classes.

The Bachelor of Applied Science-Teacher Education is a two-year program that adds on to an existing associate’s degree and prepares students to join the local workforce, alleviating the shortage of elementary and preschool teachers.

The program is geared toward people interested in teaching kindergarten through eighth grade and early childhood education, which is preschool through third grades.

The degree also offers an option for individuals who want to work with young children in early care and education settings who are not seeking teaching certification, according to an LCC press release.

Applications are due April 2 for full-time classes starting in the fall. Apply online using the “Apply Today” button on the college’s BAS-TE webpage.

The number of prerequisite classes has been reduced, the press release said, “providing a smoother pathway for associate degree holders from a variety of disciplines.”

Financial aid resources are also available, including the new Washington College Grant which provides full funding for families of four making up to $50,000 a year and partial funding for families of four making up to $92,000 a year. Additional financial aid resources are available. Contact WHO or visit the college’s scholarship page.

For questions about the BAS-TE program, contact program director Ann Williamson at awilliamson@lowercolumbia.edu.

