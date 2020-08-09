LCC offers more hybrid courses but will remain mostly online for fall

Students at Lower Columbia College seem to be reluctant to come back to in-person classes, and most of them will not be on campus when fall quarter opens in September, according to the college.
LCC is offering 90 hybrid fall quarter classes — those that meet partially on campus and also virtually — with COVID-19 safety measures.
Hybrid course offerings include the four areas that moved to a mixed in-person, virtual schedule in May: nursing, medical assisting, machining and welding. New to the list of hybrids are courses in pottery, English, math, English as a second language, history, engineering and education. The full course list can be found on LCC’s website.
However, while there are 1,940 hybrid class spots open, college spokeswoman Wendy Hall said only 353 spots have been taken. That’s not a direct head count, because many students sign up for multiple courses, she said.
She estimated that fewer than 200 students out of the roughly 4,000 typically enrolled at LCC will be on campus, or about 5% of the population.
But Hall said the college isn’t expecting all eligible students to take the hybrid courses.
“Our primary intent in offering a limited list of on-campus and hybrid opportunities is to help students who may be less comfortable with fully online learning,” Hall said, along with letting vital hands-on lab activities resume.
Second-year LCC student Maekaili Russell said all her classes will be online, and she’s more comfortable that way.
“I live currently with my grandparents, and they’re at higher risk so I like to take precautions,” Russell said.
All hybrid courses will adhere to strict COVID-19 safety measures, including maintaining a minimum six-foot separation at all times, wearing masks, getting screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms and keeping a daily class attendance log of all employees, students and visitors. Class arrival times and bathroom breaks will be staggered.
The college already has spent $45,000 on personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and paying staff members to be “health monitors” to reopen in-person lab activities for nursing, medical assisting, machining and welding in the spring, Hall said. It will cost another $10,000 to add equipment and personnel for fall quarter classes, she estimated. Those costs are covered by federal CARES Act funding.
Some courses have added more class sections to allow for more social distancing, Hall said. The school monitors how many students are on wait lists for each class and adds more sections as needed, she said.
Russell said if she had a core class that needed an in-person lab, she would go back in-person, but her direct transfer agreement program doesn’t require that. She hopes to eventually transfer to a university to major in journalism and global studies.
And she said she’s heard a mix of reactions from other LCC students about returning to campus.
“A lot of people are saying, ‘Oh, I’m so excited to go back to campus,” she said. “I’m glad that they’re going back, but I think there are a lot of people as well that are nervous.”
