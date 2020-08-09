LCC offers more hybrid courses but will remain mostly online for fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students at Lower Columbia College seem to be reluctant to come back to in-person classes, and most of them will not be on campus when fall quarter opens in September, according to the college.

LCC is offering 90 hybrid fall quarter classes — those that meet partially on campus and also virtually — with COVID-19 safety measures.

Hybrid course offerings include the four areas that moved to a mixed in-person, virtual schedule in May: nursing, medical assisting, machining and welding. New to the list of hybrids are courses in pottery, English, math, English as a second language, history, engineering and education. The full course list can be found on LCC’s website.

However, while there are 1,940 hybrid class spots open, college spokeswoman Wendy Hall said only 353 spots have been taken. That’s not a direct head count, because many students sign up for multiple courses, she said.

She estimated that fewer than 200 students out of the roughly 4,000 typically enrolled at LCC will be on campus, or about 5% of the population.

But Hall said the college isn’t expecting all eligible students to take the hybrid courses.