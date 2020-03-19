You are the owner of this article.
LCC makes plans to provide some laptops for online learning
LCC makes plans to provide some laptops for online learning

Lower Columbia College logo

Meeting virtually Wednesday, the Lower Columbia College trustees allocated $100,000  to respond to the COVID-19 breakout.

College President Chris Bailey sought the funds to help pay for efforts such as purchasing laptops for staff or students to work remotely.

Kendra Sprague, Vice President of the Foundation, also said the school has applied for a grant through the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington to purchase wifi hotspots and laptops for students to participate in online courses.

Sprague also said that the Student Success Fund is an option, but the LCC Foundation Board was unable to hold its last meeting due to the outbreak. “If there is additional need we will be approaching our foundation board,” she said.

Rosie Graff, executive director of the Associated Students of LCC, said while the group’s events for the next month have been cancelled,  students are meeting virtually. They hope to simply postpone some events, she said.

“We’re playing it day by day and seeing how things will be when we return,” Graff said Wednesday.

Graff said the group is looking into purchasing supplies and laptops for students who might need them, and it will discuss other ways to support students at the next meeting.

Bailey said while the June 19 graduation is “still a question mark” the college is working to decide the best way to proceed. He said any decision to hold, push or alter graduation will be made well in advance so families can plan.

