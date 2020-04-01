LCC goes online, pushes spring quarter back due to COVID-19

Lower Columbia College has pushed the start of spring quarter back two weeks, moved classes online and largely closed the campus to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Student leaders and staff are also working to get laptops and WiFi hotspots to students who need them.

Instead of starting April 6, spring quarter class schedules were revised to begin April 20, LCC Spokeswoman Wendy Hall said. The quarter will still end on June 18.

For classes that require on-campus attendance, instructors are working to make an adjustment plan, according to the college website. For now, all access to LCC buildings are restricted to faculty and staff from March 20 to April 14, and all events and activities in that time frame are also canceled.

Hall said that the college has set up dedicated virtual meeting rooms on Zoom to answer student questions, and it is increasing the number of online tutors available for students.