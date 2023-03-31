The Fighting Smelt can return to Lower Columbia College with their heads held high.

The debate team travelled to Boise State University on March 23 through 25 to participate in the International Public Debate Association Championship Tournament and finished third among community colleges from across the United States.

Nine current students competed at the tournament. Novice competitors Spencer Slavazza, Mikey Mace, Jaida Barrows and Sarah Maffett all won at least three preliminary rounds of debate. Cameron Richey, Adah Moore, Charlotte Curry and Tungalagbolor Shinetulga represented the team at the Junior Varsity level, and Richey advanced to a double "octofinal round," being eliminated in a split decision. Penelope Anderson was the sole varsity-level speaker, who won half her rounds and narrowly missed the elimination bracket.

Three alumni also competed. Julia Mitchell, who graduated in 2020, took seventh place in her division with a strong showing in the professional division's octofinal. Alayna Tovar, former executive director for the student government, also competed in this division. Molly Mahoney, who graduate in 2021, also competed as part of Lewis & Clark College's team. Mahoney won four rounds in the varsity division.

In their press release, the team thanked many alumni and friends of the team for coaching and support, such as Erika Hein, Mitchell Levy, Tyler Tremain and Keegan Bosch.

The Fighting Smelt have one more tournament ahead: Phi Rho Pi Nationals in Bethesda, Maryland. The tournament, which runs from April 10 to 15, is the national championship for community college debate. Over 50 top squads from across the nation will be coming to compete.