LCC expands math class changes to help more students succeed

“When they first start, they tend to be anxious because it’s a different environment than they’re used to,” Skeie said. “It’s not ‘follow these steps,’ so the freedom to figure it out can be a challenge at first.”

Dawn Draus, LCC math department chair, said many community colleges and even K-12 schools are moving toward this teaching style.

“If the way they learned if before worked for them, they wouldn’t need to see it again,” Draus said. “So we don’t want to present it the same way.”

That move is partly fueled by the state goal of getting 50% of entering college students to college level math in one year, Hall said. In 2018, 27% of LCC students moved to college math in one year, up from 16% in 2010, according to Community and Technical Colleges data. Statewide, 26% of students met that milestone, also up from 16% in 2010.

Student Rhett Harrison, who will be graduating in the spring with a general associates degree and plans to go into film, said he was homeschooled before attending LCC and had no other experience with math classes. However, he said this one was “taught pretty well.”

“I feel like the teacher cares about how you’re doing,” Harrison said. “I really do think that she gives us more attention than I would expect.”