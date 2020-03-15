LCC expands math class changes to help more students succeed

For the first time, Lower Columbia College student Susan Uhlich is enjoying a math class.
“I’ve taken other math classes here, but this one is definitely unique,” Uhlich said. “I love it. We use a lot of great examples.”
Instructor Terri Skeie uses examples, makes students work in groups and brings in bike tires, beans and other props to reinforce lessons about circumference and probability. She focuses on big-picture, not memorization.
“Students are working in groups and doing problem solving that will lead to the concept of the day,” Skeie said. “They’re all at the board all the time. There’s very little time when they’re sitting there listening to a lecture.”
The class is part of a math teaching reform meant to help students get to college-level math classes faster and improve success rates, according to college spokeswoman Wendy Hall, and the college recently got another grant to make similar changes to its STEM-pathway math classes.
For Uhlich, who is studying criminal justice and art, Skeie’s teaching techniques are “very different than other math teachers,” and she’s having more success. This is “the only math class I’ve done decently in,” she said.
The changes are part of the college’s larger $1 million Guided Pathways initiative, Hall said. The math reform started in 2015 and accelerates students through pre-college level classes, she said, because students who reach college-level math in one year are more likely to graduate.
Heather Gingerich, a senior program officer at College Spark Washington, said the foundation has funded several programs at LCC, including Guided Pathways.
Math tends to be a tripping point for students, Gingerich said, which is why the foundation has funded LCC’s math changes. She called the college a “small but scrappy school.”
“LCC is super dedicated and we really have seen that through all our grants to them,” Gingerich said. “They really try to assess how things are going and improve based on that.”
Skeie said she sees a 90% success rate in her reformed class, which is for non-STEM pathway students. Students leave her class “at least hating math less.”
Her method flips the typical model around. Instead of students learning algebra concepts that culminate in a word problem, Skeie said start with word problems to encourage critical thinking.
“They’re spending more time setting it up,” Skeie said. “They spend more time on word problems (up front), then the algebra comes as needed.”
Students have more freedom to work the concept out themselves, she said, so they tend to remember it better.
You have free articles remaining.
Skeie knew the class was working when several years ago, students asked to expand the class from five, 50-minutes days to three 50-minute classes and two two-hour classes, “because they were just getting rolling when it ended.”
“When they first start, they tend to be anxious because it’s a different environment than they’re used to,” Skeie said. “It’s not ‘follow these steps,’ so the freedom to figure it out can be a challenge at first.”
Dawn Draus, LCC math department chair, said many community colleges and even K-12 schools are moving toward this teaching style.
“If the way they learned if before worked for them, they wouldn’t need to see it again,” Draus said. “So we don’t want to present it the same way.”
That move is partly fueled by the state goal of getting 50% of entering college students to college level math in one year, Hall said. In 2018, 27% of LCC students moved to college math in one year, up from 16% in 2010, according to Community and Technical Colleges data. Statewide, 26% of students met that milestone, also up from 16% in 2010.
Student Rhett Harrison, who will be graduating in the spring with a general associates degree and plans to go into film, said he was homeschooled before attending LCC and had no other experience with math classes. However, he said this one was “taught pretty well.”
“I feel like the teacher cares about how you’re doing,” Harrison said. “I really do think that she gives us more attention than I would expect.”
He’s more of a hands-on learner, he said, so the teaching style suits him far better than a lecture would.
However, the math classes are a learning curve for instructors, Skeie said.
“You have to resist the temptation to jump in and save then by giving them the right answer right away,” Skeie said.
Draus added that teaching a more free-form class can be difficult, because there are topics instructors want to cover each lesson.
“We all learned the lecture way and it worked for us because we’re here today,” she said. “So you have to get used to the controlled chaos of the class style.”
Skeie said while she might not get through her plan each class, that’s true for traditional teaching styles, too. And she enjoys the more engaging style of teaching.
“Lectures are not always fulfilling, but watching students grow and the lightbulb go off when they get it ... that’s a lot more interesting for me and a lot more fulfilling,” she said.
Draus encouraged prospective students to give the newer methods a try.
“Math doesn’t have to be scary,” Draus said. “Don’t let that stop you from coming in the door.”