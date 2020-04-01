LCC engineering student Brenna Kandoll overcomes loss, wins national award

Kandoll finished out her business degree and then went straight back to school for civil engineering, essentially “starting over.”

“It was frustrating sometimes,” Kandoll said. “I did summer school, too. (I was) feeling like I never had a break and knowing that I had at least four more years, but I knew that it would be worth it.”

The classes were tough, she said, but she had supportive classmates and instructors, as well as her family. Now that she’s two years in, “it flew by.”

She’s the only woman in her engineering classes at LCC, and she said a friend of hers at WSU Pullman said there’s about five women on average in engineering classes of 50 there. And she said only about 14% of the civil engineering workforce are women, but gender hasn’t been an obstacle for her yet.

Bolen said Lasko Design’s employees are more than 50% women, and Kandoll said the company encouraged her.

“I work with male contractors and I know they are shocked when they come in and I’m who they talk to,” Kandoll said. “But I haven’t had to deal with too much disrespect, and my boss is amazing. He’s very supportive of me ... I’ve been around very supportive people.”