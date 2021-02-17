LCC budget stable even with enrollment drop

While some CARES Act funding might be able to help the college save on its operating budget and move that funding to next year, Wheeler said he can’t make a forecast for next year until more of the legislature’s choices and the fallout from COVID-19 become clear.

LCC President Chris Bailey said he “feels pretty good that we have a little cushion going into next year.”

He added that he would wait to see a March forecast for the state budget, but “I don’t think the damage will be as bad as previously projected for the fiscal year.”

Bailey told the board that the college’s winter enrollment was down 19.5% in state full-time enrollment students, and over the entire year enrollment is down 18%. In 2019, LCC had about 5,800 students enrolled by headcount.

However, the college is only down 4% in new recruits. Bailey theorized that means the losses came from current students that “couldn’t handle the stress” of the COVID-19 landscape for a variety of reasons, so the college is putting together a team for a reengagement campaign.