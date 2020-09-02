Lawnmower accident kills Toutle toddler Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Monday afternoon lawnmower accident resulted in the death of a Toutle toddler, according to law enforcement officials.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said deputies responded to a “really tough” call just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Cornell Road that a 2-year-old had been run over by a lawnmower.

When deputies and emergency medical staff arrived on scene, they determined the child had died immediately from “extremely traumatic injuries.”

Brightbill said the child’s father had been mowing the lawn with a zero-turn lawnmower and had the child riding with him as he mowed.

A zero-turn lawnmower, also called a z-turn, is a large riding lawnmower that has a turning radius that is effectively zero.

The child fell forward off the lawnmower and the father was unable to catch him or stop the lawnmower in time, Brightbill said.

No information about the identity of the child or family is being released, and the child’s body was turned over to the coroner’s office, Brightbill said.

