Law enforcement host annual celebration with public in Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock and Woodland

At least five local law enforcement agencies are hosting celebrations Tuesday as part of a national annual event to bring law enforcement and citizens together.

Events in Longview, Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock will be hosted by the city’s officers in honor of National Night Out. The Castle Rock event will also include the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

For more than three decades, millions across the country have participated in National Night Out where officers throw gatherings — from minor cookouts to large festivals — on the first Tuesday in August to promote local police programs, like neighborhood watches and drug prevention efforts.

If you go What: Police departments host National Night Out celebrations. Day: Tuesday. Time and place: 6-8 p.m., Archie Anderson Park, Longview; 6-8 p.m., Castle Rock Middle School, Castle Rock; 6-8 p.m. Horseshoe Lake, Woodland; and 6-8:30 p.m., Tam O'Shanter Park, Kelso. Cost: Free. Info: natw.org

Grab free snacks and watch a police K-9 demonstration and bike rodeo from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Archie Anderson Park in the Highlands neighborhood with the Longview Police Department. The event is co-hosted by the Highlands Neighborhood Association.

From 6 to 8 p.m., the sheriff's office and Castle Rock Police Department are scheduled to host a gathering at the Castle Rock Middle School featuring a rock wall and reptile show. The Castle Rock fire department and a youth and family organization called the Castle Rock CARE Coalition will also be at the event. Organizers say attendees will have a chance to "dunk our first responders."

The Woodland Police Department's event is 6 to 8 p.m. at the shelter at Horseshoe Lake and will include food and local organizations like the Veterans of Foreign War and chamber of commerce.

The Kelso Police Department’s event runs 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. The celebration will include free food and prizes for children, according to organizers.

The Kalama Police Department says staff will host its National Night Out event on Oct. 4 instead of Tuesday.