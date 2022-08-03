Law enforcement hold National Night Out events in Cowlitz County

At least five local law enforcement agencies hosted celebrations Tuesday as part of a national annual event to bring law enforcement and citizens together.

Events in Longview, Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock were hosted by the city’s officers in honor of National Night Out. The Castle Rock event also included the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

For more than three decades, millions across the country have participated in National Night Out where officers throw gatherings — from minor cookouts to large festivals — on the first Tuesday in August to promote local police programs, like neighborhood watches and drug prevention efforts.

From 6 to 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office and Castle Rock Police Department hosted a gathering at the Castle Rock Middle School featuring a rock wall and reptile show.

The event also included a bike giveaway, police K-9 demonstration and a dunk booth where attendees could dunk people including Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman. No prizes were given out at the dunk booth; Thurman said it was just for "the thrill of doing it."

The Kalama Police Department says staff will host its National Night Out event on Oct. 4 instead.