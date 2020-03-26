Law enforcement adjusts to coronavirus changes

Cabin fever may be contributing to an increase in specific complaints.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said Monday that the sheriff’s office hasn’t noticed much change in call volumes. However, there seems to be an increase in recreational shooting complaints.

“It’s likely that while people are staying home, more are engaging in recreational shooting, and others who are home now don’t like the noise,” Brightbill said in an email.

Similarly, based on call data provided by Longview PD, loud music and noise complaints are up for the last two weeks.

“I think that’s a direct result of people being at home,” Blanchard said. “More people at home that would be bored and blasting their music, but also their neighbors are at home to hear them.”

Overall, Longview police incidents are down over the last couple weeks. Longview PD data indicates the department handled 1,115 incidents from March 9 through March 23, down 35% from 1,726 in that period last year. Traffic stops alone tumbled from 388 to 89.

Blanchard attributed that difference to a few changes in police strategy and public behavior, and noted the department’s workload hasn’t diminished.