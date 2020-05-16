Latino civil rights group seeks more info Kelso Foster Farms outbreak

A Latino American civil rights group says the Kelso Foster Farms plant has refused to answer questions about its Hispanic employee population and specific coronavirus safety measures following the small outbreak of cases there.
Ed Hamilton Rosales, president of the Southwest Washington Council for the League of United Latin American Citizens, said his group needs the information to make sure “those workers most vulnerable — the immigrant community — are being protected.”
“I was told the company is working on formulating a response. That was two weeks ago,” Hamilton Rosales told TDN last week. “I still don’t know how many people are sick in the plant, truly. I still don’t know how many people have been tested. I still don’t know how many people are of Hispanic or Latin descent. … And I definitely don’t know if they are slowing down the production line” to space out workers and improve working conditions.
Company officials say they’ve addressed LULAC’s inquiry as best they can while balancing employee privacy and proprietary business information at the 600-employee chicken processing plant.
“Most of their inquiries dealt with what measures we had in place at the Kelso plant to ensure the protection of Hispanic workers, and by extension, I would assume, all workers,” said Ira Brill, Foster Farms spokesperson. “They’ve been told that. I don’t really know what else the issue is.”
At least 16 employees tested positive for the virus last month, when the Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) conducted mass tests of about one-third of the employees. Brill said most of those workers have since recovered, and the company continues to follow health and safety guidelines.
“Since the inception of the first reported COVID-19 case on April 18, there are now six remaining active positives at the Foster Farms Kelso processing plant and no evidence of community spread,” Brill said in a prepared statement Friday. “We, of course, wish that there were no positives, and our six co-workers have our hopes and support for a full recovery. We believe the measures we have in place to protect our employees play a meaningful role in limiting COVID-19 in the workplace.”
He declined to comment further about whether more cases arose after the county IMT wrapped up its testing at the plant April 30. The IMT no longer releases information connecting new confirmed cases to the plant.
“We will view that as a corporate decision for them. From a health standpoint, we’ve just reverted back to that normal operational posture where we are not … providing information that stands to potentially violate someone’s privacy or confidentiality,” said Ralph Herrera, IMT spokesperson. “If a person calls out sick or they are not at work, one can assume a variety of reasons why they may not be at work. It’s not for us to out an employee amongst their peers and coworkers.”
County health officials didn’t call for any reductions or production changes last month, saying workers were staying home while sick and the company took steps to keep the facility safe and prevent additional spread of the virus. Nonetheless, the plant is “not operating at the fullest allowable rate of production,” Brill said. He would not elaborate for business reasons.
Hamilton Roasles said his group still wants more details about the plant’s Hispanic population and COVID-19 safety measures. LULAC is asking for similar information from meat packaging plants across the country.
Foster Farms, like most other companies, remains tight-lipped, he added.
“This is not new. We had to sue (JBS USA, a meat packing company) in Iowa to be able to get the information. So that will be our next step,” he said.
The JBS suit cited unsafe working conditions that conflicted with federal COVID-19 workplace safety guidelines due to the density of employees in each department. It resulted in internal access to the plant, where LULAC was able to get the company to “make significant changes,” Hamilton Rosales said.
LULAC’s mission is two-fold, he said:
- To ensure Latin Americans and immigrants have health and financial resources during the pandemic.
- To improve working conditions in meat packing plants nationally.
State data shows that Hispanic citizens are disproportionately affected by the virus in Washington. Roughly 13% of the state’s population is Hispanic, but 35% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases involve Hispanic patients, according to the state Department of Health. (A Cowlitz County breakdown of race/ethnicity demographics was unavailable last week because the IMT does not directly track the race or ethnicity of confirmed cases locally.)
Part of that disparity is fueled by the language barrier that keeps some Hispanic families from receiving adequate health care services, Hamilton Rosales said.
Additionally, meat packing plants, which often employ large numbers of immigrant workers, are primed for coronavirus outbreaks because of close-quarters working conditions and limited sick leave policies, he said.
According to the Center for Disease Control, at least 115 meat and poultry processing facilities in 19 states have reported cases of COVID-19 among workers. And many meat plants — including a Tyson Meats facility near the Tri-Cities area in Central Washington — have vastly scaled back production or closed due to high case counts in the workforce.
“It’s concerning, so we’ve been bringing it to everyone’s attention, and we’ve been going directly to the source to ask these companies what they are doing and making sure they are following (federal) guidelines,” he said.
Brill, the Foster Farms spokesman, said roughly 20% of the employees at the chicken plant are Hispanic, but the company cannot share how many of the positive cases fall in that demographic group.
He said the company is following CDC safety guidelines, including doing temperature-based wellness checks and installing workspace dividers to separate employees in places where social distancing is not possible.
Hamilton Rosales said he still wants to know if the company will “protect jobs and salaries” for workers affected by coronavirus. That might include providing paid time off and ensuring no workers are punished for missing a shift due to COVID-19.
In the meantime, he’s sent documents to LULAC’s national legal team and is considering a lawsuit with Foster Farms, he said.
“Our intention is always to keep the plight of the immigrant and laborer and Mexican and Latinos of any origin front and center when it comes to political divide, when it comes to labor, when it comes to laws and orders that would affect our communities, because we are not always able to have a seat at the table when those decision are made.”
