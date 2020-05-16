Latino civil rights group seeks more info Kelso Foster Farms outbreak

At least 16 employees tested positive for the virus last month, when the Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) conducted mass tests of about one-third of the employees. Brill said most of those workers have since recovered, and the company continues to follow health and safety guidelines.

“Since the inception of the first reported COVID-19 case on April 18, there are now six remaining active positives at the Foster Farms Kelso processing plant and no evidence of community spread,” Brill said in a prepared statement Friday. “We, of course, wish that there were no positives, and our six co-workers have our hopes and support for a full recovery. We believe the measures we have in place to protect our employees play a meaningful role in limiting COVID-19 in the workplace.”

He declined to comment further about whether more cases arose after the county IMT wrapped up its testing at the plant April 30. The IMT no longer releases information connecting new confirmed cases to the plant.