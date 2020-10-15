Later pick-up times, one student per seat is new normal for school buses

Yellow school buses are once again rolling down local streets, but like all things during the pandemic, there are some changes.

The biggest change for Longview students is new pick-up times, although bus stops and drop-off times remain the same.

District spokesman Rick Parrish said the new times will have students arriving at school closer to the beginning of class, creating a “safe school environment before class starts.”

“Dropping them off later means less time to congregate and socialize before class starts,” he said, which keeps class cohorts intact.

To find your new bus pick-up time, visit the district transportation website. Click the green “bus route” button on the page, then enter your home address. The site will tell you when and where your student will be picked up if they ride the bus.

The district is also asking parents to drop students off at school if possible, to reduce the number of students on the bus. Last year, there were over 3,700 students riding buses each day, across all grade levels and programs, on 109 routes.