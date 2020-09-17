Late rent payments during pandemic could put squeeze on market

Facing pressure from a statewide eviction moratorium and a growing number of late rent payments, some local landlords have listed their rental properties for sale to ease their own financial woes.
Unpaid bills continue to stack up for a handful of renters who can’t or won’t pay. And property managers expect an increase in late and non-payers now that a federal supplement for unemployment payments has dried up while the pandemic drags on.
Property managers say they worry about the consequences the moratorium will have for the rental housing landscape. Tenants who amass large debts likely will be kicked out of their homes once the moratorium lifts. And they may struggle to find new housing if landlords continue to sell off their properties.
“The CDC came out with a recommendation for (evictions) to be closed until the end of the year. … that is ten months without any pay (for landlords),” said Donna Britten, CEO of New Spring Property Management in Kelso. “What it will mean is more foreclosures, more selling. … And if renters don’t have another place to go, they will end up on the street.”
Britten’s company manages about 310 properties. She said most of her tenants who are struggling financially have agreed to payment plans. Many have reached out to Lower Columbia CAP, which has a rental assistance program, or received help from local churches.
She estimated that about 12% of her tenants did not pay rent this month. That’s up from about 8% the month prior, she said.
“I would say the majority of tenants are struggling and having a hard time with their own issues. But on the other side of it, it’s causing the owners to have trouble, too,” she said.
Landlords often use their rent income to pay the mortgage on the rental property, as well as their own homes, Britten said. If tenants aren’t paying their bills, then landlords can’t pay either.
One of the landlords she worked with recently listed a building for sale because only three of eight renters were paying rent, “and most of her tenants owed her over $5,000 apiece,” Britten said.
“She’s in financial trouble herself. She has to pay the mortgage not only on those properties, but her own primary residence,” she said.
Steve Sharp of Sharp Property Management said he’s also seen some of the landlords he works with sell their buildings.
“It’s not that people want to get rid of their rental properties. It’s more of a ‘have to’ economic problem.”
If that trend continues, it will cause serious problems for renters, Sharp said.
“Every time they sell rental properties, they take it off the market and it’s one less rental property for the renters to have. … If the landlords disappear, the rentals dry up,” Sharp said.
Cowlitz County already faces an affordable rental crisis. According to the Pathways 2020 community report, nearly half of the renters in the county pay more than the standard 30% of their gross income on rent.
“In a community with less than a 2% rental vacancy rate, finding housing is difficult. … At minimum wage, an individual in Cowlitz County has to work 52-hours a week to afford a two-bedroom unit,” according to the report. “The result is members of the household working multiple jobs or both adults having to work in order to meet their housing needs.”
Lower Columbia CAP offers rental assistance, which many landlords say their tenants are taking advantage of. Ilona Kerby, CAP director, said it “seems like the phone lines have been a lot busier” since the federal unemployment benefit boost ended.
So far CAP’s rental assistance program has spent about $280,000 and helped 239 households pay one month’s rent, Kerby said. And there’s still more than 300 people on a waiting list for assistance.
“If you’re a landlord, I know it’s a challenge right now. But being able to get most of the money owed hopefully will help them enough so they don’t end up deciding to try to sell out,” Kerby said. “We need all the affordable housing we can keep in this community.”
Sharp said about 100 of the 1,100 units he manages have delinquent rent bills in September. About 20 of those renters are more than 30 days late on payment. Collectively those 20 units of about $47,700, he said.
Before the pandemic and eviction moratorium, that number was closer to one or two units with about $2,000 outstanding payments, Sharp said.
Still, most of his tenants are making some sort of payments, even if they are just a small amount toward paying off a larger bill.
“That indicates to me that they are trying. … Most everybody is paying their rent. Most everybody wants to pay their rent,” he said. “Most people get that this is a reality and they have to eventually pay up or get out.”
The small few who aren’t paying their bills rack up thousands of dollars in unpaid rent — and without evictions, property managers have no legal recourse to stop it, said Ray Pyle, owner of Catlin Properties Inc.
Of his 1,000 units, about 50 still owe money for September’s rent. Ten have balances from August and 15 have balances older than 90 days.
The seven tenants with the largest outstanding bills collectively owe $32,370.
“That’s an average of $4,624 per tenant! With an average rent of $900.00 per month that would be like 36 people not paying rent,” Pyle said.
The moratorium entered its sixth month in September. It is set to expire on Oct. 15. But with a new federal moratorium in place, property managers have little hope that Washington’s temporary rule will lift then.
“I’m certain he will extend it more. No doubt,” Sharp said.
Pyle said his biggest fear is that the governor will forgive unpaid rent once the moratorium lifts, without creating a program to pay back landlords. He also worries that the delinquent renters may be causing damage to their units with no plan to pay for repairs.
The Washington Multi-Family Housing Association shares that concern.
“Housing providers have seen as much as an 85% increase in noise violations in August and a 36% increase in criminal or violent behavior on the property. Behavior-related issues are causing stress among tenants, causing good tenants to leave their homes, and allowing bad actors to remain in the property, “ said Brett Waller, WMFHA director of government affairs.
To ease the problem, landlords want state and federal lawmakers to fund more rent assistance programs to help tenants make their payments and keep landlords afloat financially.
“At the federal level, we strongly urge Congress to reinstate additional federal unemployment benefits, which we know have been crucial in helping people to continue to pay their rent and other bills,” Waller said. “Congress should also allocate specific funding for rental relief for those that continue to struggle with their housing costs specifically. These efforts will help relieve pressure on those impacted by COVID-19 and support our housing system which is under enormous stress due to the pandemic.”
