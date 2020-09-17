Late rent payments during pandemic could put squeeze on market

She estimated that about 12% of her tenants did not pay rent this month. That’s up from about 8% the month prior, she said.

“I would say the majority of tenants are struggling and having a hard time with their own issues. But on the other side of it, it’s causing the owners to have trouble, too,” she said.

Landlords often use their rent income to pay the mortgage on the rental property, as well as their own homes, Britten said. If tenants aren’t paying their bills, then landlords can’t pay either.

One of the landlords she worked with recently listed a building for sale because only three of eight renters were paying rent, “and most of her tenants owed her over $5,000 apiece,” Britten said.

“She’s in financial trouble herself. She has to pay the mortgage not only on those properties, but her own primary residence,” she said.

Steve Sharp of Sharp Property Management said he’s also seen some of the landlords he works with sell their buildings.

“It’s not that people want to get rid of their rental properties. It’s more of a ‘have to’ economic problem.”

If that trend continues, it will cause serious problems for renters, Sharp said.