Late May razor clam dig postponed in Pacific, Grays Harbor counties

Razor clam digging on Washington's coast will continue to be banned through May 31, even though health officials in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties had called for opening a three-day season on May 21, 26, and 28.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife decided Tuesday that all planned razor clam digs will be postponed until further notice due to continuing coronavirus concerns, according to a press release from Pacific County Emergency Management.

The state agency found that “razor clam digs bring thousands of people to travel to the coastal counties from all over the state and constitute a gathering under the Stay Home—Stay Healthy order."

Pacific County Deputy Health Officer Steven Krager and Grays Harbor County Health Officer John Bausher on Monday had jointly written to WDFW indicating support for the opening of the late May digging dates, according to the press release.

