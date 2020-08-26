Last week of Lower Columbia School Gardens produce sale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the last week of the Lower Columbia School Gardens produce sale, with online pre-ordering and curbside pickup.

The online store opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday and closes at 1 p.m. Thursday. Curbside pickup is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Northlake Elementary. Go to www.lcschoolgardens.org to order.

Director Ian Thompson said the gardens have been averaging a weekly harvest of 250 pounds. However, quantities for sale may be limited because most of the food is given to families in need, he said.

"Our primary focus continues to be getting fresh free produce to the community via free farm stands as well as community partners like Family Community Resource Center, Highlands Community Garden and South Kelso Neighborhood Association," Thompson said.

Everything in the school gardens is grown with organic and sustainable practices, according to Thompson.

