Larsen Lane residents speak against potential business park with housing, RV park off I-5's exit 48 in Castle Rock

Residents questioned what would happen to the bald eagles, osprey and Canadian geese who call the land home if the business park was built.

Larsen Lane resident and veteran Terry Badley said he moved to the area to find tranquility after combat, and feared the development would bring unwanted noise.

“I have finally found peace where I can sleep at night,” he said.

The plan

The potential developer is Compass Group LLC, based in Battle Ground, and plans state nearly half of the Castle Rock property would include offices or light industrial businesses. One of the main goals of the project is to attract jobs, according to the developer.

About 15% of the property would be used for a 200-unit RV park and recreational uses such as a boat launch, 9% would include retail or commercial space and 6% would include 200 multi-family housing units. Initial construction could begin by 2022.