Larsen Lane residents speak against potential business park with housing, RV park off I-5's exit 48 in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Neighbors of a potential 118-acre business park off Interstate 5's exit 48 spoke against plans to build out a small country lane and develop the natural setting.
Residents of Larsen Lane spoke at a virtual public meeting Monday against plans that include offices, commercial space, 200 multifamily housing units and a 200-unit RV park.
The 118-acre Castle Rock Landing on the Cowlitz development is being proposed by Battle Ground-based Compass Group, LLC in southern Castle Rock. The land is between the BNSF rail line and Salmon Creek to the east, the Cowlitz River to the west and Timberline Church to the north.
The potential business park would be on a peninsula surrounded by the Cowlitz River, Salmon Creek and Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway, with only one current nearby development — houses along the dead-end Larsen Lane which runs behind Timberlake Church off Huntington Avenue.
The developer reports a new road would be built off Huntington Avenue near the I-5 exit to reach the site, but eventually Larsen Lane would be improved and used to access the park as well.
Castle Rock to hold public hearing on proposed business park with multi-family housing, boat launch August 16
CASTLE ROCK — The City Council is collecting a second round of opinions on a potential business park that would include multi-family housing a…
Additional comments can be submitted through Monday, and the City Council may vote on the project in September, said Castle Rock Planner Gregg Dorhn.
Buildout questions
Larsen Lane residents said the developer’s plans to build out the lane would take part of their land and diminish property values. The added traffic would make their properties unsafe, add more litter and disturb the natural setting.
Eighteen letters were signed by neighbors stating Larsen Lane should remain a dead-end street, and the city should add a locked gate at the southern end to allow for emergency access only.
Residents questioned what would happen to the bald eagles, osprey and Canadian geese who call the land home if the business park was built.
CASTLE ROCK — City officials here have temporarily reduced red tape faced by developers seeking to build large, mixed-use properties and put i…
Larsen Lane resident and veteran Terry Badley said he moved to the area to find tranquility after combat, and feared the development would bring unwanted noise.
“I have finally found peace where I can sleep at night,” he said.
The plan
The potential developer is Compass Group LLC, based in Battle Ground, and plans state nearly half of the Castle Rock property would include offices or light industrial businesses. One of the main goals of the project is to attract jobs, according to the developer.
About 15% of the property would be used for a 200-unit RV park and recreational uses such as a boat launch, 9% would include retail or commercial space and 6% would include 200 multi-family housing units. Initial construction could begin by 2022.
The housing and commercial space would be located near Larsen Lane and include landscaping and a path around the perimeter. The RV park would be near the Cowlitz River and create public access to the water with a possible boat and kayak launch. There also would be public access to the nearby Department of Natural Resources land. The property’s wetlands would be protected by adding open space around the areas, according to the developer.
Zoning
City Planner Dorhn said the property is zoned industrial today, so much heavier, louder companies could move to the area with no residential buffers like the current plan. The city recently changed regulations to allow builders of mixed-used developments to petition for permits.
He said, if the plans are OKed, this would be the city's first property to include light industrial, commercial, residential and recreational uses.