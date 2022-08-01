Large Ridgefield home damaged by attic fire

RIDGEFIELD — A Ridgefield family was displaced Monday morning after an attic fire damaged their 5,000-square-foot house.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded at 7:01 a.m. to 1402 N.W. 304th Circle. The first crews arrived to smoke coming from the vents in the attic of the single-family house, according to fire department spokesman Capt. Blaine Dohman.

No one was home when firefighters arrived, and a neighbor passing by called 911, Dohman said.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews called for additional resources, and Clark County Fire District 6 responded to assist.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 40 minutes, Dohman said. As they extinguished the attic fire, crews found more fire in the crawl space.

No one was injured, Dohman said, and crews believed two people lived in the house.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.