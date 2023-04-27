Longview entered the legislative session with the largest request for a transportation project in Cowlitz County and the two largest local projects in the capital budget. All three went unfulfilled.

The final budgets passed by the Legislature did not appropriate funding for HOPE Village, the Industrial Way/Oregon Way interchange and the vocational building at Lower Columbia College — the latter barely missing the cut.

The final version of the 2023-2024 capital budget provides around $18 million in appropriations to roughly 20 projects in Cowlitz County. That's less than half of the $40 million the Legislature had originally slated for the LCC vocational center.

Pacific County will receive more funding for three capital projects than Cowlitz County will receive in total.

"There are so many great projects in Longview getting small pieces of support. But I don't think you can overstate the importance of that vocational building at LCC," said Ann Rivers, Longview's newly announced assistant city manager and state senator for the 18th District.

As one of the lead Republicans on the Capital Budget Committee, Rivers laid out the initial funding requests for the entirety of southwest Washington in the proposed budget. The proposal went through an initial round of changes in the House and Senate budget committees, which was when HOPE Village was removed from the Senate budget.

The final weeks of the session are the time for the bipartisan negotiations and haggling across chambers, where legislators fight for projects in their districts and determine how much to spend overall on different categories.

"I'm not saying the legislators from the 19th did this, but some people go (claps hands), 'I'm out.' You can never do that. You have to ride for your projects all the way to the end," Rivers said.

The LCC vocational building was a casualty of the categorical budget cutoffs. Rep. Jim Walsh, R- Aberdeen, said the priority scoring done by the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges for its projects is a major factor in determining which projects get funded.

The vocational center ranked 14th on the board's capital request list coming into the session, and the community college funds in the capital budget cut off after approving the 13 higher priorities.

LCC Vice President of Administration Nolan Wheeler said he was optimistic the project would be a top priority in either the supplemental budget next year or the 2025 biennial budget and enjoyed the support the building had from the local legislators.

"We're trying to find a nice place to wrap up our design work until the building is funded," Wheeler said.

The college did receive funding outside of the new construction, with $1.3 million provided to improve David Story Field and more than $2 million for a series of "minor works" and preventative maintenance projects.

The largest capital projects funded for Cowlitz County cap out at a pair of $2 million projects. One of the $2 million allocations covers roughly half the cost of the new irrigation system at Mint Valley Golf Course, while the other goes toward the county's repairs and replacements for the section of Tower Road affected by a washout last year.

Walsh said the spiking cost for the Industrial Way/Oregon Way intersection project over the last year led to the project stalling in the transportation budget. The increased talk over the last month about the future of the Lewis and Clark Bridge also became a sticking point because the intersection is so close to the Washington base of the bridge.

"Whatever happens with IWOW might have to wait until we do the Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement. We might have to do them together or somehow connect them," Walsh said.

In a post-session press release from Walsh and the other representatives from the 19th District, they said a portion of the IWOW budget request was "reprogrammed" into another road and railway separation project in Aberdeen that is now fully funded.

The largest project funded in the county was the Hazel Street overpass in Kelso, which received an additional $6 million from the transportation budget to help make up for rising construction costs and a signal bridge relocation. The Kelso project, now budgeted at $31 million, is waiting for easement approvals from BNSF Railway before moving ahead with construction.

Overall, Walsh said he was happy with how much had been funded across the district and pointed out the broad bipartisan support behind the capital and transportation budgets.