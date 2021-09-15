Lane striping takes place on Oregon Way on Sept. 15, earlier than planned

Lane striping takes place in the 400 through 600 blocks of Oregon Way starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and lasting about five hours.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The work is occurring sooner than planned because rain is forecast for Sept. 18 when the work was scheduled, according to the city of Longview.
Drivers will experience intermittent lane closures.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today