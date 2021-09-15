 Skip to main content
Lane striping takes place on Oregon Way on Sept. 15, earlier than planned
Lane striping takes place on Oregon Way on Sept. 15, earlier than planned

Lane striping takes place in the 400 through 600 blocks of Oregon Way starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and lasting about five hours.

The work is occurring sooner than planned because rain is forecast for Sept. 18 when the work was scheduled,  according to the city of Longview.

Drivers will experience intermittent lane closures.

