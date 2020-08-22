Lane closure planned for Puget Island Bridge Monday through Friday

The Washington State Department of Transportation plans to close a single lane of State Route 409 to complete work on the Puget Island Bridge starting Monday.
Contractor Royal Bridge is scheduled to install bridge joint membranes, which will complete the new deck and bridge painting work, according to a WSDOT press release. Bridge joints help extend the life of the bridge deck by preventing moisture from getting under the surface, according WSDOT.
Crews will close a single lane of the highway and flag traffic across the bridge from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
