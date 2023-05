All Amtrak train service between Portland and Seattle is canceled through Wednesday due to a landslide between Vancouver and Kelso resulting in a BNSF Railway passenger train moratorium.

Service between Portland and Eugene as well as Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., will operate as normal.

One of the impacted trains departed from Seattle on Monday when the moratorium went into effect, causing them to reverse back to Kelso, according to Amtrak’s Twitter feed.