Landlords worry eviction moratorium means lost rent

Joseph Govednik, a Longview resident who owns a fourplex in Tumwater, said another solution could be banks freezing mortgage payments for a period of time such as 90 days. Then the 90 days would be added to the back end of the loan payment.

Govednik, who is director of the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, is four years into a 30-year loan on his property. He’s heavily dependent on rent to make his mortgage payment.

However, freezing the mortgage payments then moves the burden from the property owner to the banks, which have obligations to investors, Govednik said. As a result, the problem “keeps moving up the chain.”

The easiest solution would be to pay rent for tenants directly to the property owners, like what happens with Section 8 housing vouchers, he said. It would add to the national debt, he said, but we’ve had debt for a long time.

“I think the motivation (behind the eviction moratorium) is to assure residents in rental properties that they aren’t going to be kicked out on the street because they lost their jobs,” Govednik said. “To provide that security is essential in these times. The moratorium is part of the solution, but it’s not the complete solution. … This right now leaves the landlord holding the bag.”