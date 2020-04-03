Landlords worry eviction moratorium means lost rent

With April rent due this week, a statewide temporary stay on evictions has local landlords and property managers worried they never will collect missed rents.
Ray Pyle, who owns Catlin Properties Inc. in Kelso, called the eviction moratorium “really frightening.” Most of the tenants in the 1,000 units he manages want to pay their rent, he said, but there are always some who don’t. The measure gives people the impression they don’t have to pay.
“We don’t have guns,” Pyle said Tuesday. “We have contracts and landlord tenant laws and skills as property managers to collect the rent.”
The ban temporarily removes those powers, he said. And if tenants get a month or two behind on rent as a result, there’s a good chance “the money is not coming back.”
Pyle already has laid off half of his staff of 20 due to the economic impacts of the new coronavirus.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on March 18 ordered a 30-day statewide moratorium on evictions to provide relief to tenants who face financial difficulties due to coronavirus-related business closures.
Inslee’s extension to May 4 of the Stay Home Stay Safe order Thursday night, which requires nonessential business to shut down, did not include an extension of the eviction freeze. However, “all options remain on the table,” a spokesman for Inslee said Friday.
Steve Sharp, with Sharp Property Management, called the governor’s measure “irresponsible.” Sharp owns 100 units and manages about 1,100.
“I understand they’re just trying to make (the tenant’s) life livable, and I understand there’s going to be some problems, especially with this crisis,” Sharp said. “(But) the governor didn’t help by coming out and saying we’re not going to have any evictions.”
In a telephone conference with state lawmakers Tuesday, local landlords, property managers and realtors said they understood the need to help struggling tenants. In exchange, they wanted the government to guarantee it would compensate them for lost rent once the coronavirus crisis is under control.
Aberdeen Republican Rep. Jim Walsh and Longview Democrat Sen. Dean Takko both indicated they would support direct rental compensation for property owners. Federal funds have been earmarked for that kind of assistance, Walsh said, but there isn’t a way to distribute the money at this time. The solution might be an emergency loan program or going through housing authorities.
The existing state program that helps compensate property owners for uncollected rent is “totally underfunded for what we’re going through now,” Takko added.
One property owner suggested a deferral program that includes a written document that tenants would sign promising to pay back the rent at an established time. Takko and Walsh seemed open to that idea.
Joseph Govednik, a Longview resident who owns a fourplex in Tumwater, said another solution could be banks freezing mortgage payments for a period of time such as 90 days. Then the 90 days would be added to the back end of the loan payment.
Govednik, who is director of the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, is four years into a 30-year loan on his property. He’s heavily dependent on rent to make his mortgage payment.
However, freezing the mortgage payments then moves the burden from the property owner to the banks, which have obligations to investors, Govednik said. As a result, the problem “keeps moving up the chain.”
The easiest solution would be to pay rent for tenants directly to the property owners, like what happens with Section 8 housing vouchers, he said. It would add to the national debt, he said, but we’ve had debt for a long time.
“I think the motivation (behind the eviction moratorium) is to assure residents in rental properties that they aren’t going to be kicked out on the street because they lost their jobs,” Govednik said. “To provide that security is essential in these times. The moratorium is part of the solution, but it’s not the complete solution. … This right now leaves the landlord holding the bag.”
Sharp and Pyle both said they’ve received numerous calls from tenants worried they won’t be able to pay their rent.
“Evicting a tenant does me and the property owner absolutely no good,” Sharp said. “Then you have an empty property and you don’t have any chance of ever collecting the delinquent rent. If you have a tenant who is willing to work with you and shows the desire to pay their back amount, you’re much better off working with them.”
Pyle agreed, but he said the ability to post delinquent rent notices on a tenant’s door often is enough motivation for someone who would otherwise want to “stick their head in the sand” and forget about paying rent.
Rent payments are considered late by the fifth or sixth day of the month, Govednik said, so property owners will know early next week how many delinquencies they face.
“We’ve been through financial crises before and we’ve survived as a country. We’ll get through this too,” Govednik said. “Having massive foreclosure on properties is going to make the problem worse. We have to be very patient and work together. I doubt any landlords are eager to kick people out.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.