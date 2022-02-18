Lake Sacajawea visitors answer: How do you feel about Washington's indoor mask mandate ending?

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the indoor mask mandate for Washington state will lift March 21 at locations like stores, restaurants, schools and child care facilities. Masks still will be required inside health care facilities, like hospitals, and public transportation, like city and school buses.

The first six people approached Friday afternoon at Longview's Lake Sacajawea were asked: "How do you feel about the indoor mask mandate ending?"

Ron Ayers, Longview

"I think that it's too soon. We might have a different variant."

Angie Parsons, Longview

"I am very excited to breathe freely."

Vincent Lee, Longview

"I'm going to keep on wearing them in public places, especially where people weren't wearing them before."

Barry Brown, Longview

"I think it's a bit premature. Sometimes I think it's more political than scientific."

Jacob Dunn, Longview

"I think it's a good idea because it'll help people communicate better."

Jonathan Ferguson, Longview

"From the government's standpoint, you have to have a best fit for everyone. We're getting to the point where the best fit isn't mandates, but I'm sympathetic to those at higher risk."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.