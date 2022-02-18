 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Sacajawea visitors answer: How do you feel about Washington's indoor mask mandate ending?

Masks

Safety masks lay out on a check-in table outside the Lower Columbia College Health & Sciences Building in 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the indoor mask mandate for Washington state will lift March 21 at locations like stores, restaurants, schools and child care facilities. Masks still will be required inside health care facilities, like hospitals, and public transportation, like city and school buses.

The first six people approached Friday afternoon at Longview's Lake Sacajawea were asked: "How do you feel about the indoor mask mandate ending?" 

Ron Ayers, Longview

Ron Ayers, Longview.

Ron Ayers, Longview

"I think that it's too soon. We might have a different variant."

Angie Parsons, Longview

Angie Parsons, Longview

Angie Parsons, Longview

"I am very excited to breathe freely."

Vincent Lee, Longview

Vincent Lee, Longview

Vincent Lee, Longview

"I'm going to keep on wearing them in public places, especially where people weren't wearing them before."

Barry Brown, Longview

Barry Brown, Longview

Barry Brown, Longview

"I think it's a bit premature. Sometimes I think it's more political than scientific."

Jacob Dunn, Longview

Jacob Dunn, Longview.

Jacob Dunn, Longview

"I think it's a good idea because it'll help people communicate better."

Jonathan Ferguson, Longview

Jonathan Ferguson, Longview.

Jonathan Ferguson, Longview

"From the government's standpoint, you have to have a best fit for everyone. We're getting to the point where the best fit isn't mandates, but I'm sympathetic to those at higher risk."

