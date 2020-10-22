Laid-off Kelso, Longview staff returning to work as hybrid continues

With the return to hybrid learning schedules in full swing, some Kelso and Longview school staff are back to work from temporary layoffs and furloughs.
Kelso K-2 students returned to classrooms in late September, bringing with them about 20% of Kelso staff who had hours cut or were furloughed. Longview PreK-2 and special education students returned to class Monday, along with some elementary school staff.
At an Aug. 31 board meeting, Kelso furloughed or cut the hours of about 200 people due to COVID-19 budget concerns and remote learning needs.
Hours for 122 classified staff members were reduced, and 84 more were placed on temporary furlough as students start the year with online learning. The cuts affected about 29% of the district’s 708-person workforce.
Nerland said that with the district returning grades K-2 to a hybrid model, half of the furloughed workers are returning.
That’s eight paraeducators, two behavior technicians, 31 bus drivers and one food service staffer who have been brought back so far, and the district will “continue to evaluate program needs as we further develop plans to serve students grades 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 in-person,” Nerland said.
At an Aug. 17 school board meeting, Longview temporarily laid off 236 people for the same reasons.
Among the approved layoffs were 11 nurses, 41 of 50 food service workers, 34 bus drivers, 12 custodians, 67 special education paraeducators and all 50 general paraeducators, among many others.
The district did not have exact numbers available, but at an Oct. 12 board meeting Superintendent Dan Zorn said all elementary level secretaries and elementary level nurses would return to work this week, as well as a majority of paraeducators.
Longview SEIU spokesperson Shawn Nyman said union representative had been working with the district on how and when to bring laid off people back to work.
“It looks like many paraeducators will be returned to their original buildings, although some of our paras are high risk and unable to return on-site yet,” Nyman said. “We hope they can be assigned to the teachers and students who will continue in remote mode.”
Nyman said due to childcare issues, other barriers, and the new school model, not all staff will return to full hours, but the district plans to offer some hours of supplemental cleaning in the elementary schools which “may help” staff looking to replace lost hours.
“Of course, it seems people are most concerned that every health and safety measure is in place for students and staff, and that everyone knows what to do if they suspect they’ve been exposed to COVID,” she added.
Statewide, education services is the only industry that has not seen unemployment claims trend downward in recent months, according to a Washington Employment Security Department report, as schools are still largely operating remotely.
“Regular and (Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation) continued claims by industry have been trending down for every industry except for educational services, which includes both public and private schools,” the report said.
Over the week that ended Oct. 3, there were 200 regular continued claims from education services workers in Cowlitz County. The same week, neighboring Clark County had 1,200 continued claims from education services workers.
In the most recently released week of data, which ended Oct. 10, there were 185 regular continued claims from education services workers in Cowlitz County, slightly lower than the week before. There were also 29 PEUC claims.
Initial claims, which are the first time someone claims unemployment, peaked for Cowlitz County education services workers in the first two weeks of May. After weeks of low double-digit numbers from March to May, the first week of May claims jumped to 148, then 192 new claims the week following.
For Cowlitz education services workers, claims then dropped again to the low teens for about 14 weeks before spiking to 54 new claims the last week of August and 105 the first week of September.
The second week of September recorded 88 initial claims in the county, before dropping again to mid-30s. In the last two recorded weeks, which end Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, there were 15 and 16 initial claims respectively.
Looking to the uncertain future, Longview’s Nyman said the union is also worried about what will happen if there is a COVID-19 outbreak severe enough to close schools again.
“What will it look like if we have to revert back to remote learning at any point?” Nyman said. “No one wants to experience the mass layoffs again.”
She said the union and the district agreed that if schools had to close for more than two weeks, “work would be dialed back, but they’d try to use as many paras as possible to support families remotely” and ensure that students still get the food and support they need.
