Laid-off Kelso, Longview staff returning to work as hybrid continues

At an Aug. 17 school board meeting, Longview temporarily laid off 236 people for the same reasons.

Among the approved layoffs were 11 nurses, 41 of 50 food service workers, 34 bus drivers, 12 custodians, 67 special education paraeducators and all 50 general paraeducators, among many others.

The district did not have exact numbers available, but at an Oct. 12 board meeting Superintendent Dan Zorn said all elementary level secretaries and elementary level nurses would return to work this week, as well as a majority of paraeducators.

Longview SEIU spokesperson Shawn Nyman said union representative had been working with the district on how and when to bring laid off people back to work.

“It looks like many paraeducators will be returned to their original buildings, although some of our paras are high risk and unable to return on-site yet,” Nyman said. “We hope they can be assigned to the teachers and students who will continue in remote mode.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nyman said due to childcare issues, other barriers, and the new school model, not all staff will return to full hours, but the district plans to offer some hours of supplemental cleaning in the elementary schools which “may help” staff looking to replace lost hours.