Ladies of Rainier request sparks council debate on homelessness

RAINIER — A request from the Ladies of Rainier to hold a community meal in the park sparked a discussion about homelessness at Monday night’s City Council meeting, with some councilors and community members expressing concerns the free meal would cause “migration” of homeless people over the bridge and into Rainier.
Council member Robert DuPlessis said that “a lot of people have come up to me about this” and “if we say ‘hey, come to Rainier, we’ll feed you,’ what happens if they don’t leave?”
Local business owner and former council member Sloan Nelson said in public comment that “as a business owner in town I see the garbage” that comes from having a homeless population and is concerned if the group does “such an amazing job with this thing that we get migration from the population across the river.”
“I don’t want to see that,” he said.
Council member Brenda Tschida, who is president and founder of the new nonprofit the Ladies of Rainier, said the community meal is not intended to be specifically for homeless people and is not income restricted.
A 2019 Point In Time Count from the Oregon Housing and Community Services found there were 342 homeless people in Columbia County, though a breakdown by city was not available.
“It’s for everyone,” Tschida said, adding she volunteers with different groups that help the homeless in Longview and she doesn’t think people will walk across the bridge for a bagged lunch.
“There’s plenty of resources for them in Longview,” she told council, speaking on behalf of the group.
According to the Oregon State Department of Education, in the 2019-2020 school year there were 43 recorded homeless students in Rainier, which is about 4.7% of the total student body.
Further, the three schools in the district have an average of half their students eligible for the federal free and reduced lunch price program. In 2020, about 50.2% of Hudson Park Elementary School students, 54.2% of North Columbia Academy students and 45.7% of Rainier Junior/Senior High School students were eligible.
Ladies of Rainier requested a reservation at the park from 12:30 until 2 p.m., July 25, and plan to hold community meals once a month on Sunday.
While council member Jenna Weaver motioned to approve the request, it died for lack of a second.
Tschida said her group was spurred to act because with the current food bank schedule, “single mothers are not getting enough food to feed their families.”
Council member Scott Cooper said he would prefer to see Tschida partner with HOPE of Rainier and hold the event outside their building.
“It might be better partnering with someone who knows what they’re doing, so you’re not going off on your own,” Cooper told Tschida.
However, Tschida said while the group is coordinating with HOPE, “we want to develop something on our own.”
“I’ve been here almost two years now and seen some things and noticed some things in this community that need to be changed. I want it to have new leadership and a new set of eyes,” Tschida said.
Weaver supported Tschida, saying that it “might be good for the community to have two organizations with different leadership styles.”
In his public comment, Nelson said he was wary of having two nonprofits in town competing for resources.
“We’re a small community. There’s not a lot of nonprofits in our community that service those needs and there’s only so much money to go around,” Nelson said.
Tschida said the group is self-sufficient, and while the group is open to changing the location of the meal, the current opposition to the location is “just speculations on what may or may not happen.”
“What does that say about our community?” Tschida said. “I’m not saying I want a lot of homeless people here, but this tells me that it really lacks some compassion.”
Cole said he wants “to support the program, but I want to support it in the right location” and the park is not the right location.
“Working my job, I work with homeless people,” Cole, who is a firefighter and paramedic with Columbia River Fire and Rescue, said. “I have compassion ... but I also want moms to be able to take kids to the park and feel safe.”
Weaver said while an increasing homeless population is a concern, “right now its unfounded.” She supported allowing the Ladies of Rainier to hold the event at the park once and then re-evaluating.
Council member Mike Kreger said he has been homeless twice in his life and has worked with homeless people in the past, so while he “has compassion, I also know the history of homeless who didn’t leave and the problems they caused.”
Offering to help find a different location, Cooper said while “I believe in what you’re doing, but we’re in such a volatile time right now that that location is not good.”
Tschida said she would talk with the rest of the group and get back to Cooper about his offer to help find a different location.