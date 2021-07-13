Ladies of Rainier request sparks council debate on homelessness

However, Tschida said while the group is coordinating with HOPE, “we want to develop something on our own.”

“I’ve been here almost two years now and seen some things and noticed some things in this community that need to be changed. I want it to have new leadership and a new set of eyes,” Tschida said.

Weaver supported Tschida, saying that it “might be good for the community to have two organizations with different leadership styles.”

In his public comment, Nelson said he was wary of having two nonprofits in town competing for resources.

“We’re a small community. There’s not a lot of nonprofits in our community that service those needs and there’s only so much money to go around,” Nelson said.

Tschida said the group is self-sufficient, and while the group is open to changing the location of the meal, the current opposition to the location is “just speculations on what may or may not happen.”

“What does that say about our community?” Tschida said. “I’m not saying I want a lot of homeless people here, but this tells me that it really lacks some compassion.”