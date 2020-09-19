Lacamas Creek Bridge, SR506 near Vader to reopen Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lacamas Creek Bridge on State Route 506 near Vader is set to reopen Tuesday.

Washington State Department of Transportation closed the bridge in mid-June 2019 to replace the "aging and failing" structure, which was originally built in 1951, according to the agency.

WSDOT's contractor, Farline Bridge, Inc., will wrap up construction work and open the new bridge to traffic Tuesday, according to a news release.

“We appreciate the public’s patience in detouring around the closure while our crews worked to build the new bridge,” WSDOT project engineer, Colin Newell said in a prepared statement last week. “While the original plan was to have the bridge fully opened by the end of 2019, due to several unforeseen circumstances, the reopening was delayed and we thank travelers and community members for bearing with us.”

The Lacamas Creek Bridge is an important connection along SR 506, between Vader and Interstate 5, according to WSDOT. Old age and "wear and tear" of the bridge led WSDOT to replace it.

The newly constructed bridge has a wider structure that includes pedestrian and bicycle access, improving safety for all travelers.

Crews have some additional weather-dependent work to finish before the project is complete.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.