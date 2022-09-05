Labor Day picnic in Kalama celebrates workers

KALAMA — Union members from southwest Washington's most prominent industries arrived to a cloudless sky Monday in Haydu Park for a Labor Day picnic honoring workers.

Shawn Nyman, representative for the Longview chapter of the Service Employees International Union 925, said the picnic was open to anyone regardless of union membership.

"We're all here for each other," Nyman said.

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Labor Council hosted its second-ever picnic 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Kalama, with face-painting, airbrush tattoos, games and food catered by the union-represented Spin Caterer. Last year's picnic was canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, which marks Monday as the first picnic event since 2019.

About 600 people were expected to attend this year, said Shannon Myers, president of Southwest Washington Central Labor Council.

"We knew it was going to be bigger," Myers said.

The Labor Day holiday offers a chance to bring employees of any trades to a place they can feel supported, Nyman said.

The picnic comes at a time when many laborers across construction, engineering and education trades are realizing the need for higher wages, said Diana Winther, president of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Labor Council.

"They're being overloaded and then not really being compensated for that," Winther said.

Rising costs and supply chain issues have affected nearly every industry since the outset of the pandemic, Winther said. This is especially true in southwest Washington, which has a large percentage of people employed in engineering or manufacturing jobs. In those professions, Winther said she has recently noticed more people being interested in joining a union as they returned to in-person work.

Myers said one of her priorities is to address those immediate issues, while continuing the efforts to organize, raise wages and offer better benefits. Workers in Washington are facing rising house prices and expensive health care that Myers said unions also work to address.

Another focus especially in the construction industry is to increase green jobs and still develop economically, Winther said.

"You can still build things and also think about what is best for the earth in the future," Winther said.