L&I investigating after logger killed near Castle Rock on Monday

Logging
Gene Gallin on Unsplash, Contributed

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is looking into a logger who was killed while working near Castle Rock on Monday.

Labor and Industries spokeswoman Dina Lorraine said the logger worked for Brindle Technical Logging Inc., a small company registered out of Mossyrock, Washington. Lorraine said L&I has opened an inspection to determine what caused the employee's death.

Brindle Logging manager Jerry Brindle confirmed Wednesday L&I was looking into the incident but declined to comment until the investigation was completed.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The Daily News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

