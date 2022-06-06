 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kress Lake temporarily closed Tuesday to treat invasive plant

Stocking Kress Lake

Mario Troche, a hatchery specialist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, stocks Kress Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout in November 2020 in Kalama.

 Courtney Talak

KALAMA — Kress Lake will be temporarily closed Tuesday for contractors to perform an herbicide treatment on an invasive aquatic plant growing in the lake, according to Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

WDFW contracted with Aquatechnex to treat Eurasian water milfoil, an invasive plant that competes with native vegetation and provides lower quality habitat. The milfoil can grow very thick, reducing fishing success, fishing and boating, according to the agency. 

The project was funded by WDFW's Warmwater Fish Program, which aims to enhance and increase fishing opportunities for warmwater game fish in Washington where appropriate and protect native species in those areas. 

Program staff are performing pre- and post- treatment sampling to characterize the fish population to look for responses, like changes in size, that might be associated with the treatment.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

