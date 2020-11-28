KPD officer named WA law enforcement Special Olympics Rookie of the Year

Panah said while COVID-19 put a dent in the event plans, they still managed to raise $6,000 for the Special Olympics with the torch run.

That was the most in Washington.

Nineteen officers and staff raised $5,954. Combined with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, local Washington State Patrol, and Longview and Castle Rock police departments, the local agencies raised nearly $10,000.

“It was something we really wanted to do for a long time and with COIVD, it’s been difficult. We’ve been wanting to do all these events but it’s been hard since we can’t do face to face contact,” Panah said.

Still, she’s hoping to organize a “polar plunge” event in January.

“We have a lot of ideas, but we haven’t got there yet,” she said. “We’re getting it all put together.”

Panah said her passion for the program came from that first experience at a Day of Inclusion event where she got to work closely with the athletes, “get to know them and see their reactions to getting to work with us.”