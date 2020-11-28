KPD officer named WA law enforcement Special Olympics Rookie of the Year

Kelso Police Officer Shayda Panah was at a training session and her phone kept ringing. When she picked up, she got a surprise: She had been named 2020 Rookie of the Year by the Washington Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for her work with the event.
“It was a shock,” she said. “I didn’t even know that was an award. It’s really interesting and pretty cool.”
The Law Enforcement Torch Run typically involves hundreds of law enforcement representatives carrying the “Flame of Hope” to the annual state spring games, which were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
This year, more than 550 participants moved together for 20 minutes and 20 seconds on June 6 to raise funds to deliver sports and health programming to more than 19,500 Special Olympics Washington athletes.
Panah came to the Kelso department about seven months ago after spending three and a half years as a Longview police officer.
She said she really wanted to get involved in the Special Olympics work law enforcement does, and this was her first time participating in the run.
“I just really want to make a difference in any way I can,” she said. “I had heard about the Special Olympics (partnership with) law enforcement and didn’t know they were such big part until I went to a conference in 2018 or 2019 and got hooked.”
Panah said while COVID-19 put a dent in the event plans, they still managed to raise $6,000 for the Special Olympics with the torch run.
That was the most in Washington.
Nineteen officers and staff raised $5,954. Combined with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, local Washington State Patrol, and Longview and Castle Rock police departments, the local agencies raised nearly $10,000.
“It was something we really wanted to do for a long time and with COIVD, it’s been difficult. We’ve been wanting to do all these events but it’s been hard since we can’t do face to face contact,” Panah said.
Still, she’s hoping to organize a “polar plunge” event in January.
“We have a lot of ideas, but we haven’t got there yet,” she said. “We’re getting it all put together.”
Panah said her passion for the program came from that first experience at a Day of Inclusion event where she got to work closely with the athletes, “get to know them and see their reactions to getting to work with us.”
“It was really touching,” Panah said. “It was a really good feeling to be able to help them and know they were enjoying our company and know that we’re here to help them.”
Working with Special Olympians made Panah look at the world differently, she said, and made her want to keep helping the program that “really seems to help families.”
“It’s nice to see different people and what helps them and how we can help them,” she said.
