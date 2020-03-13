Koelsch Senior Communities settles sexual harassment case for $450,000

Longview-based Koelsch Senior Communities has settled a sexual harassment and retaliation case, agreeing to pay $450,000 to a former Vancouver employee who alleged that she was sexually harassed repeatedly and retaliated against when she complained, according to the woman’s lawyers.

Koelsch runs four facilities in Longview: Delaware Plaza Assisted Living Community, Canterbury Gardens Memory Care Community, Canterbury Park Independent Living Community and Canterbury Inn Assisted Living and Memory Care Community.

The former employee, Rebecca Flores, claimed that her female direct supervisor at The Hampton at Salmon Creek repeatedly requested foot rubs, touched Flores inappropriately and made sexual statements to her, according to her Seattle-based lawyers, Scott C.G. Blankenship and Rick Goldsworthy.

Further, Flores alleged that management threatened to fire her when she complained. Flores claimed Koelsch never properly investigated her complaints and allowed her supervisor to continue the conduct, a press release said. When she complained again she was terminated, her lawyers said.