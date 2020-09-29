KM Mountain landslide stabilization work will again slow SR4 traffic

The second phase of repair work on State Route 4 near Cathlamet will delay drivers starting Wednesday as crews stabilize the hillside that sloughed off after heavy January rains.

On Jan. 23, about 50,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock slid off KM Mountain and buried SR4 nine miles west of Cathlamet, closing the road for weeks. Final stabilization work was delayed by COVID-19 state furloughs and hiring freezes, according to a Washington Department of Transportation press release.

The work zone will be reduced to a 25-miles-per-hour single-lane road until work finishes later this year. Granite Construction Company will install storm water control systems and repair culverts and paving damaged in the slide.

