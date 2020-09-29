 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KM Mountain landslide stabilization work will again slow SR4 traffic
0 comments

KM Mountain landslide stabilization work will again slow SR4 traffic

{{featured_button_text}}
Shoveling soil

Crews shovel soil off State Route 4 west of Cathlamet, where a landslide Jan. 23 closed part of the highway.

 Courtney Talak

The second phase of repair work on State Route 4 near Cathlamet will delay drivers starting Wednesday as crews stabilize the hillside that sloughed off after heavy January rains. 

On Jan. 23, about 50,000 cubic yards of dirt and rock slid off KM Mountain and buried SR4 nine miles west of Cathlamet, closing the road for weeks. Final stabilization work was delayed by COVID-19 state furloughs and hiring freezes, according to a Washington Department of Transportation press release. 

The work zone will be reduced to a 25-miles-per-hour single-lane road until work finishes later this year. Granite Construction Company will install storm water control systems and repair culverts and paving damaged in the slide. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News