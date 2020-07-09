KLMA severe weather shelter gets $25,000 grant to hire shelter manager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While it’s summer now, Love Overwhelming and the Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association are preparing for winter and just received a $25,000 grant to hire a severe weather shelter manager.

The grant comes from the Waldon M. Groves Fund, a charitable fund at the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington. It will enable the shelter to hire a dedicated staff member at the severe weather shelter, according to a Love Overwhelming press release.

That will help ensure “every individual in Cowlitz County has access to a safe, welcoming shelter space on the coldest nights of the year,” the press release said.

The shelter is a partnership between the Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming, a nonprofit that focuses on helping those in poverty and who are homeless.

Last winter, the severe weather shelter operated at First Christian Church in Longview and served 131 separate people between the ages of 18 and 83 years old from Nov. 20 to Feb. 10, an average of 46.4 individuals per severe weather event night, the press release said.

Four of those people got permanent housing during that time, while dozens more got support and recovery services, according to the press release.

“We will build on that success in the coming year by using the shelter experience to continue to connect individuals experiencing homelessness to life-giving resources while changing the narrative in our community as it relates to those experiencing homelessness,” the press release said.

