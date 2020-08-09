Kindergarten enrollment still very low in Kelso, Longview

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kindergarten registration numbers remain very low in Kelso and Longview school districts, and school officials are reminding parents to sign up eligible children to avoid delaying their educations.

In Longview, only 325 children are registered, spokesman Rick Parrish said. Typically, the district enrolls more than 500 kindergarten students.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said at a recent board meeting that he thought more parents would sign their children up as the district’s plans for fall finalized.

“As we get things rolled out I think we’re going to see an increase in those enrollments,” he said. “We always do right around Labor Day.”

However, he also said some parents may just choose to wait an extra year before enrolling students to wait out COVID-19.

In Kelso, 166 students are enrolled, spokeswoman Michele Nerland said. Last year, the district had nearly 360 kindergartners.

Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said she wanted parents to know that “kindergarten matters.”