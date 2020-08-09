Kindergarten enrollment still very low in Kelso, Longview

Kindergarten registration numbers remain very low in Kelso and Longview school districts, and school officials are reminding parents to sign up eligible children to avoid delaying their educations.
In Longview, only 325 children are registered, spokesman Rick Parrish said. Typically, the district enrolls more than 500 kindergarten students.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said at a recent board meeting that he thought more parents would sign their children up as the district’s plans for fall finalized.
“As we get things rolled out I think we’re going to see an increase in those enrollments,” he said. “We always do right around Labor Day.”
However, he also said some parents may just choose to wait an extra year before enrolling students to wait out COVID-19.
In Kelso, 166 students are enrolled, spokeswoman Michele Nerland said. Last year, the district had nearly 360 kindergartners.
Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said she wanted parents to know that “kindergarten matters.”
“Kindergarten education is critically important for the growth and development of our Kelso kids,” she said. “Children need a strong start that includes socialization, learning foundational academics, the enjoyment of learning new things, and experiencing the structure of school.”
Both districts have online enrollment available, as well as paper forms, on their websites. Longview spokesman Parrish urged parents to sign up sooner rather than later.
“We obviously still want to see these kids get registered and ready for the new year,” he said.
He added that low registration numbers are not unique to the two districts.
“It’s really an issue that’s impacting districts all over the place,” he said.
To register a child for kindergarten, parents will need the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and a utility bill, rental agreement or mortgage statement showing the family’s current address. Any child who will be five on or before Aug. 31 is eligible for kindergarten.
