Kessler students cheer as "Wall That Heals" arrives in Longview

A convoy escorted the Wall That Heals into Longview on Tuesday for its upcoming stint as a tribute to the Americans killed during the Vietnam War.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund's semitruck left Toledo with the disassembled, enormous granite replica of the memorial in Washington, D.C., early in the afternoon. Dozens of motorcyclists from the American Legion Riders affiliate in Kelso accompanied the truck, American flags flapping in the breeze behind them.

Waiting ahead of them in Lake Sacajawea Park were the fourth- and fifth-grade classes from Kessler Elementary School with their own collection of flags. The classes are in the middle of a Vietnam War lesson plan related to the wall's display in Longview. The quick trip to welcome the memorial wall was suggested as a supplemental piece of the lesson plan.

"Today we're obviously not going too far, just across the bridge. The real trip will be Thursday," fourth-grade teacher Ann Odegaard said.

The same classes of Kessler students will take buses to Longview Memorial Park on Thursday to tour the completed wall. It will be the school's first field trip in more than 18 months.