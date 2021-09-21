Kessler students cheer as "Wall That Heals" arrives in Longview

A convoy escorted the Wall That Heals into Longview on Tuesday for its upcoming stint as a tribute to the Americans killed during the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund's semitruck left Toledo with the disassembled, enormous granite replica of the memorial in Washington, D.C., early in the afternoon. Dozens of motorcyclists from the American Legion Riders affiliate in Kelso accompanied the truck, American flags flapping in the breeze behind them.
Waiting ahead of them in Lake Sacajawea Park were the fourth- and fifth-grade classes from Kessler Elementary School with their own collection of flags. The classes are in the middle of a Vietnam War lesson plan related to the wall's display in Longview. The quick trip to welcome the memorial wall was suggested as a supplemental piece of the lesson plan.
"Today we're obviously not going too far, just across the bridge. The real trip will be Thursday," fourth-grade teacher Ann Odegaard said.
The same classes of Kessler students will take buses to Longview Memorial Park on Thursday to tour the completed wall. It will be the school's first field trip in more than 18 months.
Odegaard said teachers took a lot of approaches to teaching the students about a subject as complicated as the Vietnam War. Her students read a number of books about the war, heard stories from teachers about veterans in their families, and took a virtual tour of the actual Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
"The internet is your friend for things like this," Odegaard said. "We got to show them a video about the Wall That Heals Memorial, how they set it up and the motorcycles that escort it into town."
The students weren't the only ones celebrating the wall's arrival in Longview. More than a hundred people gathered along the road in R.A. Long Park to greet the truck later in its route.
Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park Vice President Rick Little organized the 375-foot long wall's visit to Longview. The city originally had been slated to host the replica last year before the pandemic delayed the visit.
The Wall That Heals is being assembled Wednesday and visitors will be able to stop by anytime between Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday. An opening ceremony for the wall will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday. American Legion members will hold military honors presentations twice a day during the wall's time in Longview.