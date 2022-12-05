Kessler Boulevard closure around Lake Sacajawea pushed to this week

Last week’s wet weather has pushed the street closures around Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview to this week.

City officials report pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be detoured until Friday because a contractor is scheduled to reconstruct the existing ramps and concrete panels where Kessler Boulevard meets Hemlock Street.

Kessler Boulevard from 24th Avenue to Hudson Street will be closed, but local traffic will be able to head southbound on Kessler.

Hemlock Street from 24th Avenue to Kessler Boulevard will be closed to traffic.

People are suggested to use Nichols Boulevard and Louisiana Street during the closures. Construction updates will be posted at www.mylongview.com.