Kelso's Futcher plans to end politcal career with move to Longview

His ambition to better his community and set an example for other young professionals drew David Futcher to apply for a vacancy on the Kelso City Council 16 years ago. Now his dream home lures him away.
The longtime council member and former mayor attended his last meeting as a Kelso politician this week. Futcher, 49, resigned from the council because he is moving out of city limits at the end of the year.
Futcher has spent more time on the council than the six other members combined, including 10 years as mayor. He led the city as it navigated the 2008/2009 recession, tried to manage a controversial low-barrier homeless shelter and launched a number of building and road projects.
“It’s a loss for Kelso, that’s for sure,” said Todd McDaniel, a former city council member who served with Futcher for nearly 14 years. “There was no agenda with him, really. Whatever was the best for Kelso, that’s the way he voted or went.”
A towering 6-foot-8 inch man with red hair, Futcher moved to Cowlitz County in 1993 at the behest of his wife. He quickly got involved in the community, including roles with the Kelso Rotary, the board of Crime Stoppers and the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce.
Futcher started sitting in city council budget meetings as a chamber representative. In 2005, the council picked him from a pool of five applicants to fill a vacant position.
“When I first got on, I was really just trying to set an example for business owners and younger people … to serve in that capacity,” he said. “A lot of times you look at a council and there are a lot of older, retired guys on there. I thought, ‘I want to see young business owners on this thing, and maybe I could be an example of doing it.’ ”
He ran unopposed to hold the seat later that year, then swiftly rose up to mayor about three years later.
“Honestly, that’s a way harder election to win than the one out in the community for the actual council position, because you have seven people sitting around you who all think they are pretty cool,” said Futcher, who served as mayor through 2017. “So to vote for the same chair five times in a row, I was really honored to have that happen.”
At mayoral meetings in Olympia, Futcher fiercely defended his title as the state’s tallest mayor. It’s a claim to fame of which he was particularly fond — and one that highlighted his sense of humor, said Steve Taylor, a former Kelso City Manager that worked with Futcher.
“Part of his success of being mayor was just the personality he brought to the council meetings. … There would be appropriate levels of decorum, but at the same time, he would inject appropriate and sometimes inappropriate senses of humor,” Taylor said. “He really liked to use the words, ‘piss me off,’ and that kind of thing. It would keep you on your toes, the (mild) profanity that came out of him.”
Futcher usually waited to speak until the rest of the council had a chance to weigh in, listening carefully to understand other peoples’ points of view, said McDaniel, the former council member. But when it came time for him to talk, he wasn’t shy in sharing.
“He wasn’t afraid to express his displeasure if he felt the council was going in a different direction, kind of like the night he announced his departure,” Taylor said.
Futcher announced his resignation during a Nov. 3 council meeting in which the council rejected a 5% rate increase in solid waste utility rates. He had cast one of two “yes” votes for the increase, and he later warned the council that it was on a destructive path that could hurt the city’s budget.
“That’s one thing I’m worried about. We are coming through this (pandemic) and the council has been voting for contracts that include raises, and that’s fine, but then not asking the citizens for money to cover that,” Futcher told TDN this week. “I worry that perhaps we are not as ready for (an economic) slow down as we could be.”
So far the COVID-19 pandemic has proved less of an economic challenge for the city than the 2008/2009 recession, laregly thanks to federal funding from the CARES act, Futcher said. He said he hopes the good fortune continues, so his successors on the council aren’t forced to make challenging and painful decisions with layoffs.
The cuts the made in 2009 to balance the budget were the “hardest part of this whole 16-year run.”
“We had to lay off some police officers, that was rough because there were some really good officers. And at least one of them we were able to get back. … but that was probably the toughest thing,” Futcher said.
Futcher also sat at the helm of the council when Love Overwhelming opened a highly controversial low-barrier homeless shelter. The city didn’t get much say in whether the shelter opened, because it was using a building already permitted for that purpose, Futcher said. The city also lacked authority to shut the shelter down.
“It was an area we weren’t familiar with, not ever having a shelter like that in Kelso or even the community,” Futcher said. “ There were a lot of folks who were wary about it, and a lot of folks who thought it was the best thing that could happen. I was a little wary, but I wanted to err on the side of taking care of people. … It was kind of unfortunate that it didn’t work in Kelso.”
Soon after the shelter opened, community members began to complain of rising crime rates and drug use in the neighborhood. Eventually, Cowlitz County bought the building and shut down the shelter.
“The residents didn’t behave in a way we were assured they would. It was a drain on our public safety resources and made it tough on businesses in the downtown core,” Futcher said. “It was something I thought we should try, but it just didn’t work.”
Futcher’s ouster as mayor in 2017 came as somewhat of a surprise, when a 4-3 vote of the council shifted the role to Nancy Malone. Malone in 2019 again won the seat, which is voted on every two years.
“There are a lot of symbolic things you get asked to do in that (mayoral role), like make speeches and figurehead type things. It certainly gave me back a lot of time when I wasn’t in that role," Futcher said. "But I loved it. I loved running meetings, and I tried really hard to do them as efficiently as I could.”
McDaniel said Futcher ran meetings efficiently and he change a culture of council meetings that “dragged on for really no reason.”
“Dave got rid of all of that. Meetings were more streamlined. We started at 6. We didn’t have to wait until 7 to start,” McDaniel said. “If we had a workshop we wanted to work on, we’d do that before the meeting on Tuesday” instead of potentially scheduling it for a Saturday as had been habit.
A certified accountant by day, Futcher also played a major role in guiding the city council through the budget process, McDaniel said.
Futcher said he tried to make decisions based on what would most benefit Kelso, though he recognizes that his ideas weren’t always the most popular among the council and community members. Even what he considers his highlighting achievement -- opening the Kelso Rotary Skate Park in 2008 -- garnered some significant pushback, including nine years of debate and a petition against the project from location neighbors.
“The hard part in that was we heard so much criticism from neighbors or people worrying about it being a blight on the neighborhood,” Futcher said. “It’s tough because you don’t want to tell people, ‘I’m sorry, you’re just wrong,’ because you don’t know for sure either. But I really believed it would help that neighborhood.”
As it turns out, $445,000 project provided a safe after school activity for kids who wanted to participate in youth sports, but prefer individual sports such as skateboarding to organized sports like football and soccer, Futcher said.
He joked that he’s still waiting to read the letters to the editor admitting the 10,000 square-foot park built at the corner of Minor Road and Burcham Street wasn't a terrible idea after all. For now, his satisfaction comes from watching the park be used.
“Every time I go past it and see 40 or 50 kids out there staking, it just warms my heart,” he said.
Although it disqualifies him from serving on the Kelso City Council, Futcher’s move won’t take him far. His family bought a new home just across the river, in the downtown district of Longview.
His decision to step down from the council was driven by the purchase, which gives his family the chance to live in his dream home he said. He house hunted in Kelso, too, but the Longview property was “exactly what I wanted.”
“I’ve been looking for a long time. I’ve always wanted to live in a downtown building, so that’s what we are doing,” he said.
Futcher doesn’t plan to get involved in Longview city politics. And Taylor said he would be surprised to see Futcher change his mind on that.
"I’m not leaving here (Kelso) looking to do anything next. I’ve never really had an eye on other positions,” Futcher said. “I sure love the ability to participate in community service, and I'll continue to do that in some respect. But I’ve never been a guy who is looking for the next political step.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.