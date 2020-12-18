Kelso's Futcher plans to end politcal career with move to Longview

“When I first got on, I was really just trying to set an example for business owners and younger people … to serve in that capacity,” he said. “A lot of times you look at a council and there are a lot of older, retired guys on there. I thought, ‘I want to see young business owners on this thing, and maybe I could be an example of doing it.’ ”

He ran unopposed to hold the seat later that year, then swiftly rose up to mayor about three years later.

“Honestly, that’s a way harder election to win than the one out in the community for the actual council position, because you have seven people sitting around you who all think they are pretty cool,” said Futcher, who served as mayor through 2017. “So to vote for the same chair five times in a row, I was really honored to have that happen.”

At mayoral meetings in Olympia, Futcher fiercely defended his title as the state’s tallest mayor. It’s a claim to fame of which he was particularly fond — and one that highlighted his sense of humor, said Steve Taylor, a former Kelso City Manager that worked with Futcher.