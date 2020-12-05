Kelso's first police dog, Blue, nearly ready for patrols

“This whole program is all private and grant funds. It didn’t come out of the City of Kelso’s taxpayer dollars at all,” Kirk said. “We were able to raise enough through fundraising to start the program, and then to pay the carrying costs for any training equipment or veterinary bills. … It was amazing, actually, to see how responsive our community was, and how much of a priority it was to see us with a K9 program.”

Brent, who has served on the Kelso force for 16 years in two stints, said she is personally touched by the community’s donations and the city’s commitment to the program. That generosity of time and money made it possible for her to become a K9 handler, which she’s wanted to do throughout her entire law enforcement career.

She started with Kelso police in 2004 but left to work in the Beaverton Police Department in 2009, in part because that agency had a K9 program she could join. The community’s support and respect for law enforcement in Kelso drew her back here just a year later.

“I still have friends who work in other departments in big cities. They do not feel the love I feel here,” Brent said.

'Practice and finesse'