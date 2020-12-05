Kelso's first police dog, Blue, nearly ready for patrols

The phrase “Back the Blue” now has a double meaning for Kelso police.
The department’s first police dog program is set to start patrols in roughly five weeks, when initial training wraps up for K9 Blue, a 19-month-old German shepherd.
Police officials say the program was made possible with money from private community donors who support law enforcement — and who wanted to see a dog join the local police force.
“From our staff’s point of view, everybody is excited,” said Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk.
Blue started his 20-week training in September, shortly after the department purchased the dog from a special kennel in Alabama. Together with his handler, Kelso Officer Sarah Brent, Blue will learn how to track criminals, sniff out drugs and generally help police with daily patrols.
“I don’t like to call him tool, but that’s what he is,” Brent said. “He’s a tool to make the job safer for officers and for suspects. … The dog is a use of force, but it’s not a lethal one. It gives suspects a chance to give up instead of fighting with law enforcement.”
Blue also will help with community outreach and public relations, Kirk said. Dogs tend to be more approachable than human police officers, so Blue can represent the department in a friendlier, fuzzier way.
“Everybody likes dogs. They are great for presentations. They are great for the public to see with us. It’s just really great PR,” Kirk said.
Once trained, Blue will spend his typical work day in the back of Brent’s patrol vehicle, which has been specially retrofitted into a sort of mobile kennel. He and Brent also will continue attending training sessions, where they can maintain and grow their skills.
In his off hours, Blue lives in an outdoor kennel at Brent’s home. Like any other officer, he uses his time at home to relax and decompress from work, Brent said.
“At home, he’s a regular dog. He wants to bark at everything,” Brent laughed. “At home, I want him to chill out and be a dog. If he wants to lay in a sunny spot and relax, I let him.”
Community donations
Until now, Kelso has never had a police dog program. For cases that could benefit from a police dog, Kelso “borrowed” K9 teams from Longview police and Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies.
With Blue, Kelso can finally return that favor, said Police Captain Rich Fletcher, who Kirk credits for spearheading the effort to start Kelso’s program.
Start-up costs can range from $25,000 to $30,000. And the initial training requires a department to dedicate one of its officers as a K9 handler, which means taking that employee off patrol for almost five months to train. That may require other staff members to pick up extra shifts and log overtime, which can be costly.
“I tried about 10 years ago to get a K9 program off the ground, and then the recession hit, and there was just no good way to do it,” Kirk said.
Last year the department tried again — this time to great success. One Kelso couple donated $10,000, which spurred several other community members to pitch in money. Fletcher said the community jumped on board rather quickly to make the program a reality.
“Everybody loves a dog, right?” he joked.
The department also applied for and received a $10,000 grant from Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Kirk said. And Vancouver police, who train police dogs and have several K9 units of their own, helped Kelso select its first police dog and is “graciously” letting the department train Blue with their dogs for free, Fletcher said.
“That alone saved us several thousand dollars,” he said, noting that the department has spent about $22,000 on the K9 program so far.
In total, the department raised about $55,000, which is enough to sustain Blue for the duration of his service, barring any extraordinary medical costs, Kirk said. Any money that’s left over after his tour of duty will be used for his replacement. (According to the National Police Dog Foundation, dogs usually serve on the force for six to nine years, then “retire” to live out their lives as family pets with their handlers.)
“This whole program is all private and grant funds. It didn’t come out of the City of Kelso’s taxpayer dollars at all,” Kirk said. “We were able to raise enough through fundraising to start the program, and then to pay the carrying costs for any training equipment or veterinary bills. … It was amazing, actually, to see how responsive our community was, and how much of a priority it was to see us with a K9 program.”
Brent, who has served on the Kelso force for 16 years in two stints, said she is personally touched by the community’s donations and the city’s commitment to the program. That generosity of time and money made it possible for her to become a K9 handler, which she’s wanted to do throughout her entire law enforcement career.
She started with Kelso police in 2004 but left to work in the Beaverton Police Department in 2009, in part because that agency had a K9 program she could join. The community’s support and respect for law enforcement in Kelso drew her back here just a year later.
“I still have friends who work in other departments in big cities. They do not feel the love I feel here,” Brent said.
'Practice and finesse'
Brent started sitting in on K9 training courses even before Blue’s arrival in Kelso. She said the job of a K9 handler is “fun, challenging and different from regular law enforcement,” so she wanted to learn as much as she could before becoming a handler herself.
She’s worn the “bite suit” the dogs latch onto during apprehension training. She says she actually likes it.
“There’s just something about hiding from the dog and knowing that it will find you. You can hear its claws clicking on the linoleum. You can hear it huffing and puffing as it gets closer,” Brent said. “To me, it’s fun. It’s an adrenaline rush.”
Working with Blue gives her a chance to “be on the other side of the leash,” she said. Her role as handler requires even more discipline than Blue’s, she joked.
“You can dominate pet dogs, but these (police) dogs are purchased because they are high intensity, and you don't want to ruin that” by dominating them, Brent said.
For example, to correct a wrong behavior, Brent will tug on Blue’s collar. Too soft of a tug won’t properly discipline the dog. But too hard of a tug could foster passive behavior in the future.
“It takes a lot of practice and finesse on the leash. … He’s the smart one. He’s got it all figured out. Now he’s waiting for me to catch up,” Brent said.
Training together allows Brent and Blue to develop a special partnership. Brent said Blue is unlikely to respond to commands from anyone other than her due to the training and their bond.
Brent and Blue care about each other and watch each others’ backs, just like human patrol partners do, Brent said. But when it comes to quirky behaviors, Brent is probably more lenient with the dog than she is with regular officers.
“If my human partner farted in the car like Blue, it would be a short partnership,” she joked, adding that sometimes the dog “sleeps in the back of the car. I’ve heard him snoring. That’s another thing I wouldn’t let a human partner do.”
Brent said she enjoys “seeing all of the stuff come together” for Blue as he learns new commands or patrol actions. He works really hard to get “paid” in hotdogs, toys and play time.
“They say a dog kind of takes on the personality of the handler,” Kirk said. “Sarah is amazing, and she is extremely hard working, which translates with the dog, too. So the dog is learning a work ethic from her, and just a way of doing business that is going to be beneficial.”
Building bravery and boldness
Blue still acts shy around new people. During a short photo shoot with TDN last week, he kept a wary eye on the photographer and stayed close to Brent whenever possible.
The next five weeks of training will help build his confidence and bravery, Brent said.
“We are preparing for Blue to be on patrol and make police jobs safer, so he will be put in situations where he’s a little more bold and brave (in training). … Right now I’m a safe space for him, so he wants to be near me. But I want him to go explore,” she said. “I want him to go look for the bad guy while I wait outside of the warehouse.”
Fletcher said he is looking forward to bringing Blue onto the force officially. When COVID-19 restrictions lift and gatherings are allowed again, the police dog will attend community events and visit local businesses and schools to represent the department
“We want to be able to share Blue with them, and let the community see the value of having a police dog,” Fletcher said.
“And a message for criminals,” he added. “If you don’t want to be bit, don’t run from the dog.”
