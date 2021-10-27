Kelso wraps up West Main realignment, Longview continues heat damage repairs

“It is completely, dramatically visually different than it was,” Kardas said about the new corridor.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second phase of the two-phase project widened Catlin Street through Cowlitz Way from the original two lanes to five lanes including a left turn lane at the Cowlitz Way intersection, and cost around $11.45 million.

Kelso West Main project set to start construction this month After months of sitting empty, the boarded-up houses along Catlin Street will soon be demolished as Kelso’s West Main project moves into the f…

The project’s first phase, from the west side of the Allen Street Bridge through the crossover to Catlin at Fourth Avenue, was completed in 2013, according to the city. Kardas said the city likely will hold a ribbon cutting for the project, but nothing is scheduled yet.

Repairing Longview heat damage

Longview crews are tearing out a section of the sidewalk at Washington Way and 10th Avenue near Victorico’s Mexican Food that buckled during last summer’s extreme heat. Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said concrete will be poured once additional nearby sidewalk repairs are ready to be poured.

Longview declares emergency to fix June's heat wave damage to roads An emergency declaration in Longview will help the city receive federal aid to repair road damage caused by record-breaking June heat.

Hash said last summer’s roughly 108-degree days caused some sidewalks and five sections of local roads to buckle. He said concrete and pavement contracts during extreme cold temperatures and expands during extreme heat, causing the concrete and pavement to butt against each other “until something’s got to give,” and the material buckles under the force.